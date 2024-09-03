Hailey Bieber Debuts Diamond 'Mom' Ring Less Than 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her and Justin's Son
Hailey Bieber is showing off some special new bling!
On Tuesday, September 3, the model posted a photo of her brown manicure to declare she's "ready for fall," but it was a sparkling new ring on her left pointer finger that caught everyone's attention.
The flashy bauble featured a gold band with the word 'MOM' in diamonds.
Bieber, 27, flaunted the piece less than two weeks after she gave birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber.
As OK! reported, the singer, 30, announced the arrival on Instagram by posting a photo of the infant's foot on Friday, August 23. Several days later, one of their friends accidentally revealed Jack's birthdate, as the pal revealed her own tot — who was born on August 23 — came into the world "one day apart" from Jack.
Both Hailey and the pop star were "overjoyed" to become parents.
"The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too," one source told a news outlet, adding that Justin is "already a great dad."
"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement," the source continued. "It was a big celebration for them."
The lovebirds, who will mark their six-year wedding anniversary later this month, first revealed the pregnancy in May when the Rhode beauty founder was six months along.
In a candid interview with W Magazine, Hailey explained she was able to hide the news because her belly "stayed small for a long time," so she just wore loose and oversized clothing.
"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good," she confessed. "I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."
The stunner also waited a bit to share the news because she didn't want to deal with the online hate she receives on a daily basis.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," the new mom pointed out. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."