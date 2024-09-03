Hailey Bieber Debuts Diamond 'Mom' Ring Less Than 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her and Justin's Son

The flashy bauble featured a gold band with the word 'MOM' in diamonds.

Bieber, 27, flaunted the piece less than two weeks after she gave birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber.

As OK! reported, the singer, 30, announced the arrival on Instagram by posting a photo of the infant's foot on Friday, August 23. Several days later, one of their friends accidentally revealed Jack's birthdate, as the pal revealed her own tot — who was born on August 23 — came into the world "one day apart" from Jack.