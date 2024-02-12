Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Rock Matching White Outfits at 2024 Super Bowl After-Party as Marriage Rumors Swirl
Did Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea finally tie the knot?
Following the superstar's huge Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas, Usher, 45, and his longtime partner, 39, reportedly married after taking the advice of his spiritual advisor.
To add more fuel to the fire, at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party held at Cathédrale, the couple entered the event rocking matching white outfits.
"Congrats to the newlyweds in the building," music producer Bryan-Michael Cox wrote alongside an Instagram video of the glowing duo. "One time for everybody here … let’s go!"
According to court records, the "Burn" vocalist and Jennifer obtained a marriage license in Clark County Nev., on February 8. The alleged ceremony, which Usher's faith advisor, Amba Kahly Su, encouraged, was attended only by close friends and family.
The pair, who share daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, have been going strong since 2018. Usher was previously married to Tameka Foster, 53, with whom he shares sons Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V, 16, and Navid Ely, 15. The musician was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 until 2018.
As the chart-topper was preparing for his big moment, he also took time to gush over the music executive. "I have an amazing partner, a support system," Usher said of Jennifer.
"We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them," he continued.
"She's better at it than me in many lights. I'm a man-man, so I'm like, 'This is what we're doing,' and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times. Metaphorically, If there's a slap and a hug, I'm the slap and she's the hug. But that creates balance," the "Yeah!" artist revealed. "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."
"I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner," he explained. "She's my best friend and I love her."
Daily Mail spoke with sources close to Usher and obtained the court records.
Page Six obtained the photos of Usher and Jennifer.
People conducted the interview with Usher about Jennifer.