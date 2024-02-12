Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea Rock Matching White Outfits at 2024 Super Bowl After-Party as Marriage Rumors Swirl

"She's better at it than me in many lights. I'm a man-man, so I'm like, 'This is what we're doing,' and I might be a little bit more disciplinary at times. Metaphorically, If there's a slap and a hug, I'm the slap and she's the hug. But that creates balance," the "Yeah!" artist revealed. "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

"I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner," he explained. "She's my best friend and I love her."