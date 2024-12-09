or
Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Falls for 'Complicated Men' 1 Month After Split From Mike Goodnough

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli confessed she may not have the best taste in men.

Dec. 9 2024, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli shared a very vulnerable social media post on Sunday, December 8, to honor the eight-year anniversary of her father's passing and explain how her parent and her grandfather shaped her views on men.

The actress — whose post came one month after she split from writer Mike Goodnough — explained her dad never had a good model "of what a father could or should be."

valerie bertinelli complicated men after split mike goodnough
Source: mega

In a vulnerable Instagram post, Valerie Bertinelli explained how her dad's behavior stemmed from him not having a role model in his life.

Bertinelli's grandfather left behind a wife and their child in Italy to move to the U.S., where he worked in the coal mines and started a new family, but what she remembers most about him was how he "was very angry" and used to "scare the h--- out of" her.

"And yet, it was my grandfather who came to my bedside after he passed and gave me a glimpse into my future. Men have mystified me ever since. I witnessed that they could be kind and yet scary, never knowing which I was going to get," the One Day a Time alum spilled.

valerie bertinelli complicated men after split mike goodnough
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

The actress said her late father was 'loving' but 'judgmental.'

The chef, 64, explained her father was both "loving" and "judgmental," which aligned with his two different sides, as he mistreated Bertinelli's mom but was also a "people pleaser."

"I am still trying to undo the tangled yarn of being modeled what love is between two people. I loved my father. I still do. I just see him with clearer eyes now. And not without some guilt for judging him and his behavior," she elaborated. "I have compassion for him. He was only able to work with the knowledge and experience that he had."

Valerie Bertinelli

valerie bertinelli complicated men after split mike goodnough
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

The chef admitted she has a thing for 'complicated men' like her father.

The mom-of-one concluded her post by noting, "He was a complicated man. I still fall for complicated men."

Bertinelli welcomed her only child during her marriage to Eddie Van Halen, which lasted from 1981 to 2007‚ though they first separated in 2001. She then endured a nasty divorce from Tim Vitale after they tied the knot in 2011.

In early November, it was revealed the star split from Goodnough after 10 months of dating.

The cookbook author previously confessed that she never expected to find love again after two divorces, but she happily fell for Goodnough after they connected through social media.

valerie bertinelli complicated men after split mike goodnough
Source: mega

The star and writer Mike Goodnough split in November.

Even before they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Daytime Emmys in June, Goodnough was an open book about their romance.

"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain h---fire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute h--- out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," he raved on his Substack. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."

