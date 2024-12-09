Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Falls for 'Complicated Men' 1 Month After Split From Mike Goodnough

The actress — whose post came one month after she split from writer Mike Goodnough — explained her dad never had a good model "of what a father could or should be."

Valerie Bertinelli shared a very vulnerable social media post on Sunday, December 8, to honor the eight-year anniversary of her father's passing and explain how her parent and her grandfather shaped her views on men.

Bertinelli's grandfather left behind a wife and their child in Italy to move to the U.S., where he worked in the coal mines and started a new family, but what she remembers most about him was how he "was very angry" and used to "scare the h--- out of" her.

"And yet, it was my grandfather who came to my bedside after he passed and gave me a glimpse into my future. Men have mystified me ever since. I witnessed that they could be kind and yet scary, never knowing which I was going to get," the One Day a Time alum spilled.