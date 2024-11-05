Valerie Bertinelli and Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Split Several Months After Star Revealed She Was 'in Love' With the Writer

The split comes several months after the mom-of-one, 64, revealed she was "in love" with Goodnaugh — something she was surprised to admit to herself after enduring two divorces.

"It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," the chef confessed on Instagram. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."

"My belly is flip-flopping," Bertinelli added. "This was not supposed to happen."