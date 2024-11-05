or
Valerie Bertinelli and Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Split Several Months After Star Revealed She Was 'in Love' With the Writer

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnaugh
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnaugh have parted ways after less than a year of dating.

Nov. 5 2024, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli is single again.

The TV star and writer Mike Goodnaugh "are no longer in a relationship" after dating for around 10 months, an insider confirmed to a news outlet.

The split comes several months after the mom-of-one, 64, revealed she was "in love" with Goodnaugh — something she was surprised to admit to herself after enduring two divorces.

"It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," the chef confessed on Instagram. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."

Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli and writer Mike Goodnaugh split after less than one year of dating.

The two first started chatting a few years ago via social media but stayed platonic until this year, when they finally met in person.

Goodnaugh was also upfront with the public about their relationship, which he confirmed on his Substack earlier this year.

"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal," he wrote on his Hoarse Whisperings page. "It just seems… good… lucky… a gift."

Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

In April, the chef revealed she was 'in love' with Goodnaugh.

Valerie Bertinelli

"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain h---fire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute h--- out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," Goodnough continued. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."

Source: mega

The two were dating long distance.

While things were going well with the pair, the One Day at a Time actress admitted in June that she was going through some personal hardships that stemmed from her troubled marriage to Tom Vitale.

"I wanted my life to be different than it was and I wanted to be a whole and emotionally healthy human being. Being vulnerable and authentic are two things I thought I had really worked on and accomplished and I really thought I had conquered most of my demons," she spilled.

Source: mega

The actress was previously married to Eddie Van Halen and Tom Vitale.

However, that turned out not to be the case, as Bertinelli explained, "I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth."

People reported on the split.

