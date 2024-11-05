Valerie Bertinelli and Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Split Several Months After Star Revealed She Was 'in Love' With the Writer
Valerie Bertinelli is single again.
The TV star and writer Mike Goodnaugh "are no longer in a relationship" after dating for around 10 months, an insider confirmed to a news outlet.
The split comes several months after the mom-of-one, 64, revealed she was "in love" with Goodnaugh — something she was surprised to admit to herself after enduring two divorces.
"It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," the chef confessed on Instagram. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."
"My belly is flip-flopping," Bertinelli added. "This was not supposed to happen."
The two first started chatting a few years ago via social media but stayed platonic until this year, when they finally met in person.
Goodnaugh was also upfront with the public about their relationship, which he confirmed on his Substack earlier this year.
"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal," he wrote on his Hoarse Whisperings page. "It just seems… good… lucky… a gift."
- Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source
- Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She's Dating a 'Special' Man Following Grueling Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I Wasn't Expecting It'
- Valerie Bertinelli Admits To Being Called 'Fat' & 'Lazy' By A Former Partner Following Divorce From Tom Vitale
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain h---fire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute h--- out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," Goodnough continued. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."
While things were going well with the pair, the One Day at a Time actress admitted in June that she was going through some personal hardships that stemmed from her troubled marriage to Tom Vitale.
"I wanted my life to be different than it was and I wanted to be a whole and emotionally healthy human being. Being vulnerable and authentic are two things I thought I had really worked on and accomplished and I really thought I had conquered most of my demons," she spilled.
However, that turned out not to be the case, as Bertinelli explained, "I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth."
People reported on the split.