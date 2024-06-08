Valerie Bertinelli and Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Stun During Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Daytime Emmys: Photo
Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough made their Hollywood debut!
On Friday, June 7, the actress and her boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Daytime Emmys, where the 64-year-old star was up for outstanding culinary host for her former Food Network series Valerie’s Home Cooking.
The mother-of-one — who was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007 and Tom Vitale from 2011-2022 — stunned in a chic white suit and gold accessories. The foodie also donned a glowing makeup look and wore her hair in a beautiful blowout.
As for her hunk, the writer stepped out in an all-black suit with his hair groomed to one side.
The couple showed off their love for each other as they walked the carpet hand-in-hand and continually caught each other’s affectionate glances.
“There’s very little better than seeing somebody you love get the recognition, get the roses,” Goodnough told People while on the carpet outside the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.
Goodnough, who met Bertinelli after direct messaging her on Instagram, shared his excitement about supporting his boo at the Daytime Emmys in a sweet social media clip.
“Tomorrow and Saturday, I get to be Valerie’s ‘and guest’ at the awards ceremony… and I’m going to be the happiest ‘+1’ in the place,” he captioned the upload, in which he added, “The nominations are such a deserved honor. Winning would just be icing on the cake.”
“Regardless, I’m just so happy for Valerie… and so happy I get to be here,” he continued.
Additionally, in April, Goodnough gushed over being Bertinelli’s beau on his Substack site.
“I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out,” Goodnough wrote. “But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift.”
Bertinelli has also expressed how she is head over heels “in love” with Goodnough.
In March, she raved about how “incredibly grateful” she is for her new boyfriend while speaking to USA Today.
“It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man,” she explained. “I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him because I wasn’t expecting it.”
The duo made their relationship Instagram official on April 20, when Bertinelli shared a selfie of them cuddled up.
“🎶 I’ll drink what you think and I’m high from smokin’ your jokes all d--- night 🎶,” she captioned the image.