Valerie Bertinelli's New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Reveals They're in Love: 'I Just Adore Her'
The identity of Valerie Bertinelli's mystery man has finally been unveiled!
On Wednesday, April 17, writer Mike Goodnough confirmed through his Substack that he's dating the Food Network star, whom he couldn't stop raving over in his post.
Goodnough noted he received permission from the mom-of-one, 63, before sharing the update with his readers.
"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal," he shared on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack. "It just seems… good… lucky… a gift."
"Life is crazy, kids. It just is. It’ll rain h---fire down on you for years and bring you to your knees… and then it’ll open the skies to deep blue and love and calling someone 'Honey' because you just love the absolute h--- out of her and feel so very thankful for the gift of that feeling, the gift of her," Goodnough continued. "So, the little rumor going around, consider it happily confirmed. I just adore her. I’m so glad we’re together."
The writer acknowledged the shock of it all, joking, "Valerie Bertinelli… dating… me!?! I know. Ludicrous."
His post also included a photo himself with two of the actress' cats, Henry and Bubba.
Goodnough realizes that his new romance has put him in the spotlight, but he said he's OK with it.
"Along with being in a relationship with someone of Valerie’s accomplishments and renown come certain things. Among them is increased attention. I’ve already seen a bit of that here on Substack in the form of a little uptick in signups for free subscriptions," he explained. "People read about someone, get curious, and go check them out. Totally natural. The net result is a growing community – which is good.
The writer added that he'll detail how he and the chef met in an upcoming post, though Bertinelli already revealed they first connected through social media around 2016 or 2017.
At the time, she was still married to ex Tom Vitale.
"He started DMing me once in a while, and then started following my Instagram account," she shared in a recent interview.
Eventually, their chats moved to the phone, and the star admitted they didn't meet in person until last month.
The relationship came as a huge surprise for Bertinelli since she swore off dating after two divorces.
"I'm in love. It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," she confessed. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone."
"My belly is flip-flopping," the star added. "This was not supposed to happen."