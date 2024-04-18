Valerie Bertinelli's New Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Reveals They're in Love: 'I Just Adore Her'

Goodnough noted he received permission from the mom-of-one, 63, before sharing the update with his readers.

"I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal," he shared on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack. "It just seems… good… lucky… a gift."