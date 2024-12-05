Valerie Bertinelli Fires Back at Haters After Stripping Down to Her Underwear and Bra in Empowering Post: 'I Don't Care What You Think of My Body'
Valerie Bertinelli shot back at haters who criticized her recent post about her body.
"First of all, to those of you who felt a connection to my prior post and identified with what I was talking about, (empowering ourselves to focus on our own self-acceptance and self-love), thank you and thank you for your kindness. I see you. We are in this together. To all of you that would sit in judgment of my body, the photo, and my reason for posting it, I hope you find a place in your heart to not judge yourself as harshly as you judge others," the star, 64, wrote on Tuesday, December 3.
"I have dealt with judgment my entire life starting from when I was a young girl. It has taken me a long time to realize that my judgment, with patient discernment, is the only judgment that counts. More importantly, what is my character like? Am I kind to people? When I’m not kind, what is in my way? Is it my ego or my emotions? Or both? How can I change and grow to be the best version of me today. In this body. I have no power over someone else’s judgment of me and now I have no interest. Finally. It’s taken me almost 3 years of emotional labor to get to this point mentally and for the first eight months of this year I had physical setbacks. I don’t care what you think of my body. I don’t care what you think about my posting about it. For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is. It’s not the 20 year old body that I hated and it really is a shame that I hated that beautiful body. Yes, it was a very different body than the one I now inhabit, but it hadn’t yet been through the journey I needed to go through. Even as challenging as it’s been and is, I am grateful for this journey and I wouldn’t trade this body for my 20 year old body any day. Ever.✌🏻🤍XO Valerie," she continued.
Of course, people were thrilled to see Bertinelli being so candid about her physique.
One person wrote, You are beautiful and a f-------- icon. Thrilled to share your name. ❤️🙌🏼❤️," while another said, "YA LOOK GREAT and even better... you LOVE YOURSELF. BOOM."
A third person added: "Beautiful wisdom comes with the privilege of aging. You are both beauty and wisdom and I love this post and your prior one. You are authentic and transparent and extraordinary!❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who has been vocal about her body struggles over the years, posted a photo of herself wearing just her underwear and bra.
"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year. But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night," she wrote.