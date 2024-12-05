"I have dealt with judgment my entire life starting from when I was a young girl. It has taken me a long time to realize that my judgment, with patient discernment, is the only judgment that counts. More importantly, what is my character like? Am I kind to people? When I’m not kind, what is in my way? Is it my ego or my emotions? Or both? How can I change and grow to be the best version of me today. In this body. I have no power over someone else’s judgment of me and now I have no interest. Finally. It’s taken me almost 3 years of emotional labor to get to this point mentally and for the first eight months of this year I had physical setbacks. I don’t care what you think of my body. I don’t care what you think about my posting about it. For the first time in my life, I love my body as it is. It’s not the 20 year old body that I hated and it really is a shame that I hated that beautiful body. Yes, it was a very different body than the one I now inhabit, but it hadn’t yet been through the journey I needed to go through. Even as challenging as it’s been and is, I am grateful for this journey and I wouldn’t trade this body for my 20 year old body any day. Ever.✌🏻🤍XO Valerie," she continued.