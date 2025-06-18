or
Single Valerie Bertinelli Smiles in Makeup-Free Selfie 7 Months After Heartbreaking Split From Mike Goodnough

Photos of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: @wofliesmom/instagram

Valerie Bertinelli started off her day with a laugh.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli has healed her broken heart!

Though the TV star was down in the dumps following her messy split from Mike Goodnough in late 2024, the actress was in good spirits when she posted on Instagram recently.

Bertinelli uploaded a makeup-free selfie from her bed on Monday, June 16, where she showed off her natural beauty and reflected on her blessings in life.

Valerie Bertinelli Gushes Over Feeling 'Happy' and 'Grateful'

valerie bertinelli makeup free selfie after heartbreaking split mike goodnough
Source: @wofliesmom/instagram

Valerie Bertinelli showed off her natural beauty in a recent social media post.

"It’s the small things that can always make me happy and grateful. Dancing sunlight streaming through a window in the morning? Happy. 😊4:18 [a.m.] call-time tomorrow morning? Maybe not happy per se, but I’m so grateful to be working 🥰," she captioned her post. "What’s something small that makes you happy and/or grateful?"

The second slide in the post was a short video in which Bertinelli said "good morning" to her fans and broke out into a smile and giggle.

As OK! reported, the mom-of-one and Goodnough split around November 2024 after 10 months together.

The breakup came as a shock, as the Food Network star often gushed over how in "love" they were.

She acknowledged in February that she's made "mistakes" in her past romances and admitted, "I fumbled the last true good man I met."

Inside the Actress' Rough Split From Mike Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli

valerie bertinelli makeup free selfie after heartbreaking split mike goodnough
Source: mega

The actress confessed she 'fumbled' her relationship with Goodnough.

The writer broke his silence on their split in April, admitting they "had a complicated relationship."

"In trying to be a couple, an endless number of things got in the way. Almost all of them were ‘external,’" he revealed. "They were things outside of our relationship per se, which nonetheless interfered."

"As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life," he said of the split being public.

Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Admits Their Relationship Was 'Complicated'

valerie bertinelli makeup free selfie after heartbreaking split mike goodnough
Source: @therealhoarse/instagram

The writer revealed he was the one who ended their 10-month romance.

Goodnough also confessed he was the one who "ended" their relationship.

In addition, he shaded Bertinelli after she allegedly made subtle jabs at him on social media.

"Unfortunately, over the past two months, Valerie has been prone to lapsing into a place where she has been playing a one-woman tennis match thinking there is someone on the other side of the net," he expressed. "When in that place, she reads all of my posts, centers herself in them, takes offense over wholly imagined slights, and then lashes out angrily with a 'response' to things that were neither to her or about her."

"While I am disappointed in the array of hostile, dishonest, and uncalled-for backhanded swipes she continues to take at me, there is no war between us," he insisted. "She just won’t stop shooting. Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I’m just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn’t new."

