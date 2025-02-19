Valerie Bertinelli Confesses She 'Fumbled the Last True Good Man' in Her Life as She Reflects on Relationship Mistakes
Valerie Bertinelli made some candid confessions about her love life!
On Monday, February 17, the mom-of-one took to Instagram to share relationship advice with her fans as she admitted she'd been thinking about the many "mistakes" she's made in past romances.
"When you feel hurt and wronged and know you deserve an apology but are being stonewalled by your partner because they’re feeling shame, maybe this can shift your thinking," she wrote. "How are you bringing it up? Are you only pointing out what they’re doing wrong, being hypercritical and expecting them to just fix it? That could be making things worse."
Bertinelli claimed "real change" wouldn't happen through "criticism, shame or pressure" that the other person likely already felt. She also pointed out that it's a "natural reaction" to "shut down and get defensive" when someone is feeling attacked or overwhelmed in the midst of an argument.
"Instead of saying, 'You always do this!' Maybe try, 'This is how I feel when this happens, can we figure this out together?'" the television personality — who shares son Wolfgang Van Halen, 33, with late rocker Eddie Van Halen — continued. "That one small change can make a difference. Then you’re on the same team. You’re not working *against* each other, you’re working *with* each other."
Bertinelli clarified that these aren't always easy changes to make, but they can help with communication.
"Looking for ways to show up for each other is a love language and it takes two to do it," the actress added. "Even when you feel wronged and think they should just know and do better."
She comically ended the lengthy post by saying, "Then again, what do I know? I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met. Maybe don’t take advice from me.😝"
Valerie's romance advice comes two months after she revealed she tends to fall for "complicated men" due to her relationship with her late father, who she described as both "loving" and "judgmental."
She was married to her first husband, Eddie, from 1981 to 2007. The pair separated in 2001 due to struggles with substance abuse and infidelity. She later tied the knot with Tim Vitale in 2011 and they divorced in 2022.
Most recently, Valerie and writer Mike Goodnough went public with their romance in April 2024, however, they called it quits in November of that year.