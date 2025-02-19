Valerie Bertinelli Confesses She 'Fumbled the Last True Good Man' in Her Life as She Reflects on Relationship Mistakes

"When you feel hurt and wronged and know you deserve an apology but are being stonewalled by your partner because they’re feeling shame, maybe this can shift your thinking," she wrote. "How are you bringing it up? Are you only pointing out what they’re doing wrong, being hypercritical and expecting them to just fix it? That could be making things worse."

Bertinelli claimed "real change" wouldn't happen through "criticism, shame or pressure" that the other person likely already felt. She also pointed out that it's a "natural reaction" to "shut down and get defensive" when someone is feeling attacked or overwhelmed in the midst of an argument.