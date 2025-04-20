Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Mike Goodnough Says Their Relationship Was 'Complicated': 'Most Painful Experience of My Life'

Mike Goodnough, ex-partner of Valerie Bertinelli, recently explained on Instagram why he and the former Food Network host split in November 2024. Though he said sharing his feelings made him feel “absolutely miserable,” it was “something I have to do.”

“A couple weeks ago, there was an ado about conflict between Valerie and I that ended up in the press. A post of mine here was the cause of it. I regret having posted it. I wish I hadn't. The issue addressed was real,” Goodnough expressed in reference to a now-deleted Instagram post where he claimed he never spoke poorly about Bertinelli.