Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Mike Goodnough Admits He's the One Who 'Ended' Their 'Complicated' 10-Month Romance
Valerie Bertinelli's ex-boyfriend Mike Goodnough is sharing more details about their 10-month romance, which came to an end in November 2024.
On Sunday, April 20, the writer addressed a social media user who assumed the chef was the one who dumped Goodnough, telling him on Instagram Threads, "She left you bro."
Replied Goodnough, 54, "I ended the relationship. You tried though. You really tried."
While the actress, 64, had only good things to say about their romance after it concluded, Goodnough expressed his frustration a few days earlier as headlines claimed his ex was making subtle jabs at him on social media instead of just talking to him directly.
"Unfortunately, over the past two months, Valerie has been prone to lapsing into a place where she has been playing a one-woman tennis match thinking there is someone on the other side of the net," he wrote in reaction. "When in that place, she reads all of my posts, centers herself in them, takes offense over wholly imagined slights, and then lashes out angrily with a 'response' to things that were neither to her or about her."
"While I am disappointed in the array of hostile, dishonest, and uncalled-for backhanded swipes she continues to take at me, there is no war between us," Goodnough concluded. "She just won’t stop shooting. Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I’m just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn’t new."
- Valerie Bertinelli's Ex Mike Goodnough Says Their Relationship Was 'Complicated': 'Most Painful Experience of My Life'
- Valerie Bertinelli and Boyfriend Mike Goodnough Split Several Months After Star Revealed She Was 'in Love' With the Writer
- Valerie Bertinelli Praises 'Smart' and 'Funny' Ex Mike Goodnough 3 Months After Split: 'You'll Always Hold a Place in My Heart'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A few days later, Goodnough confessed he "regretted" his comments even though the "issue addressed was real."
"My post made it worse rather than better. Valerie and I had a complicated relationship. Our time as a couple ended months ago, but our close contact only really ended recently," he clarified. "So, it is more 'fresh' than it would seem. In trying to be a couple, an endless number of things got in the way. Almost all of them were ‘external.’ They were things outside of our relationship per se, which nonetheless interfered."
The writer noted he "loved Valerie more than" he's ever loved any woman he's been with.
"As a result, the dissolution of our relationship and way it played out has been by far the most painful experience of my life," he shared. "It has been so acutely agonizing, it has entirely changed the scale of how much heartbreak can hurt. What was once a 10 is now a four."
Goodnough revealed he's tried to contact the mom-of-one, but she hasn't responded: "No answer is an answer."
Bertinelli hasn't responded to his latest remarks.
The Hot in Cleveland alum was previously married to late musician Eddie Van Halen — the father of her only child — and financial planner Tom Vitale.