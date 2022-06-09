Flying Solo! Valerie Bertinelli Has Sworn Off Marriage After 2 Divorces, Admits She Has 'Trust Issues'

After two divorces, Valerie Bertinelli is content living the single life! The 62-year-old star got candid during an appearance on Today, telling Hoda Kotb she doesn't see herself ever walking down the aisle again.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," she insisted. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."