Matthew Perry Recalls 'Long, Elaborate Make-Out' With Valerie Bertinelli While Eddie Van Halen Was Passed Out Drunk

Thinking about the good old days. Matthew Perry revealed he once had a steamy make out session with his celebrity crush while her husband was passed out drunk beside them.

The Friends alum recalled the unforgettable moment with Valerie Bertinelli in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" — in which he also goes into great detail about his decades with addiction and time on the beloved '90s sitcom — writing, "I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage."