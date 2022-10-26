Matthew Perry Recalls 'Long, Elaborate Make-Out' With Valerie Bertinelli While Eddie Van Halen Was Passed Out Drunk
Thinking about the good old days. Matthew Perry revealed he once had a steamy make out session with his celebrity crush while her husband was passed out drunk beside them.
The Friends alum recalled the unforgettable moment with Valerie Bertinelli in his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing" — in which he also goes into great detail about his decades with addiction and time on the beloved '90s sitcom — writing, "I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage."
Perry played Betinelli's brother in the short-lived 1990 sitcom, Sydney, in which the actress starred as a private eye.
"My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," Perry continued of the former couple, who was married from 1981 until 2007.
And while it appeared to be a one-sided crush, at first, Perry emphasized in his tell-all, “It is important to point out here that my feelings for Valerie were real," explaining, "I was completely captivated — I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me."
Perry's wildest dreams finally came true one night, as he recalled, "I was over at Valerie and Eddie’s house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh. When you made her laugh, you felt ten feet tall."
“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” Perry, known for his character Chandler Bing in Friends, wrote. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did."
Perry remembered finally telling Bertinelli how he really felt about her and the shocking response he got. "I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me," Perry shared.
The next day, the actor went running up to his Sydney co-star and pal Craig Bierko to dish about his and Bertinelli's make out, and the Scary Movie actor advised Perry to be careful.
Meanwhile, Bertinelli "made no mention of what had happened and was behaving — as she should have been — like this was just a normal day," Perry explained.
“I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated," Perry confessed. Admitting he had "many a tearful night" over the situation, Perry said he was finally put out of his misery when their show wrapped up soon after.
“The show did very badly, and I was so grateful that four weeks after that fateful night, ‘Sydney got canceled,’ and I didn’t have to see Valerie anymore," Perry stated, candidly crediting his heartbreak to his relationship with his own mother, Suzanne.
"I have spent my life being attracted to unavailable women," he wrote. "It doesn’t take a psychology degree to figure out that this had something to do with my relationship with my mother."