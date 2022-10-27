Valerie Bertinelli Cringes After Matthew Perry's Heated Makeout Session Confession

Perry noted Bertinelli's marriage was "clearly troubled" when he "felly madly in love" with her. "My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," he recounted of the former flames, who were married from 1981 until 2001.

The actor, who was also romantically linked to Julia Roberts back in the '90s, recalled harboring "elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead, as he was "captivated" and "obsessed" with the Hot in Cleveland actress.