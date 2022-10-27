Valerie Bertinelli Cringes After Matthew Perry's Heated Makeout Session Confession
Valerie Bertinelli didn't seem too pleased with Matthew Perry's confession about their steamy makeout all those years ago.
After the Friends alum revealed the two had a hot-and-heavy night together in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress posted a TikTok video seemingly in response to the excerpt released earlier this week.
Captioning the Wednesday, October 26, video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" as she waved to the camera and smiled while the lyric "Hi, it's me" played, Bertineli wrote, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?"
In Perry's memoir, set for release on November 1, he recounted his major crush on the brunette beauty — who was married to Eddie Van Halen at the time — while they filmed the short-lived 1990 sitcom, Sydney.
Perry noted Bertinelli's marriage was "clearly troubled" when he "felly madly in love" with her. "My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," he recounted of the former flames, who were married from 1981 until 2001.
The actor, who was also romantically linked to Julia Roberts back in the '90s, recalled harboring "elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days" with him instead, as he was "captivated" and "obsessed" with the Hot in Cleveland actress.
Though it seemed that his desire for Bertinelli was one sided, at first, everything changed on one fateful night when Bertinelli's husband "enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard."
With the rocker passed out "not ten feet away from us," Perry remembered finally making his move.
“This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session," he spilled. "It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did."
Perry explained that he told Bertinelli he "thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me." However, much to the 17 Again actor's upset, she later “made no mention of what had happened,” which left Perry "devastated."
Detailing his other brief romances in his upcoming tell-all, Perry looked back on breaking up with Roberts because he would "never be enough" for her, getting turned down by Friends costar Jennifer Aniston and going on a secret date with Cameron Diaz.