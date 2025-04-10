Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Grew 'Up Too Fast' While Reflecting on Cheeky 1979 Photoshoot
Valerie Bertinelli has some regrets about her teenage years.
The One Day at a Time star, 64, reflected on a semi-nude photoshoot she did at age 19 with a throwback photo she posted on Thursday, April 10.
In the social media snapshot, Bertinelli leaned over in a red, plaid button-down shirt with a cheeky black bathing suit underneath and sandals.
“From what I remember this was at the end of one of many throwaway photo sessions I would have at CBS, usually we would do the required poses they wanted and then have some fun at the end,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.
The TV star launched into the industry at an early age as one of the leads on the CBS sitcom One Day at a Time in 1975.
She proceeded to explain how one of the shots from the 1979 shoot wound up on the cover of Us with a headline about her "growing up too fast."
"I mean, they weren't really wrong," she admitted. "Months later I would meet [Eddie Van Halen], get engaged and be married within the span of eight months."
One fan commented that "growing up fast is what makes those of us much stronger mentally...we know how to read good and bad in people," to which Bertinelli replied, "Sometimes. I have a faulty radar and tend to believe the best until proven wrong."
Another person slammed the actress for "trying so hard to stay relevant."
Bertinelli clapped back by questioning the troll, "Why are you trying so hard to get me to notice you? I'm sure you have a beautiful life...you don't need a has been celebrity to validate you."
The Indulge cookbook author was married to Van Halen for 26 years before splitting in 2007 due to his alleged drug and alcohol use. They share a son together named Wolfgang, 34.
In a May 2024 Instagram post, the celebrity chef got real about her relationship with the rocker after Wolfgang's episode of Behind the Music was released.
She claimed their marriage "rapidly declined" and turned into "nothing that makes you feel loved and wanted and cared for. Nothing that would scream soulmate, that's for sure."
Valerie later wed financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011, but the couple eventually split in 2022.
She most recently dated writer Mike Goodnough for 10 months before separating in November 2024. In March, she honored him with an Instagram post, stating how she is "irreversibly changed by him for the better" and "a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him."
"Thank you, Mike, we may no longer be a couple, but you’ll always hold a very special place in my heart. Love you," she continued.