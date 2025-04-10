Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Grew 'Up Too Fast' While Reflecting on Cheeky 1979 Photoshoot

She proceeded to explain how one of the shots from the 1979 shoot wound up on the cover of Us with a headline about her "growing up too fast."

"I mean, they weren't really wrong," she admitted. "Months later I would meet [Eddie Van Halen], get engaged and be married within the span of eight months."

One fan commented that "growing up fast is what makes those of us much stronger mentally...we know how to read good and bad in people," to which Bertinelli replied, "Sometimes. I have a faulty radar and tend to believe the best until proven wrong."

Another person slammed the actress for "trying so hard to stay relevant."

Bertinelli clapped back by questioning the troll, "Why are you trying so hard to get me to notice you? I'm sure you have a beautiful life...you don't need a has been celebrity to validate you."