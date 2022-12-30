Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quote After Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I'm Thankful For All Of It'
Valerie Bertinelli appears to have come to terms with her despicable divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.
On Thursday, December 29, the One Day at a Time star shared an uplifting message to her Instagram Story, which seemingly shed light on her year-long court battle with her former spouse — whom she tied the knot with in 2011.
“I’m thankful for all of it," the positive quote stated. "The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything."
'F**KING SCARY': VALERIE BERTINELLI CATCHES MEN 'SCOPING OUT' HER HOUSE AFTER A 'STRING OF ROBBERIES' IN HER NEIGHBORHOOD
As 2022 comes to an end, Bertinelli has been doing a lot of reflecting on what she experienced throughout the past year and seems excited for what 2023 has in store.
The top highlight for 2022 for the 62-year-old was definitely the finalization of her divorce from Vitale, which she declared as the "second best day of her life."
Bertinelli had initially filed for legal separation from the financial planner in November 2021, however, matters were delayed after Vitale challenged the "validity" of her prenuptial agreement.
“My lawyer just called,” an ecstatic Bertinelli revealed to her fans in a Twitter video uploaded on Tuesday, November 22. "The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed."
“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over," the mom-of-one declared at the time.
The best day of Bertinelli's life, of course, was the birth of her 31-year-old son, Wolfgang, whom she shares with late famed guitarist Eddie Van Halen.
VALERIE BERTINELLI ADMITS SHE'S 'GRATEFUL FOR THE LOVE & SUPPORT OF FAMILY' AFTER FINALIZING NASTY DIVORCE FROM TOM VITALE
Bertinelli was married to the rockstar from 1981-2007 before she sparked a whirlwind romance with Vitale.
Bertinelli's apparent joy and gratitude came just one day after the Hot in Cleveland star experienced a "f**king scary" situation involving alleged burglars on the outside property of her Los Angeles home.
“We’ve had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included. This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night," the television personality revealed on her Instagram Story.
"I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up. The other one came an hour before him," Bertinelli concluded of the two men caught on her security cameras.