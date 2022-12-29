'F**king Scary': Valerie Bertinelli Catches Men 'Scoping Out' Her House After A 'String Of Robberies' In Her Neighborhood
Valerie Bertinelli shared "f**cking scary" footage of alleged burglars checking out the outside of her home around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28.
“We’ve had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included. This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night," the 62-year-old actress explained on her Instagram Story alongside a clip from her surveillance cameras.
"I think he stops because he sees my camera lit up," Bertinelli continued of the person, who paused to look around the house and headed back to where he came from after seemingly spotting the security system. "The other one came an hour before him. F**king scary.”
The short video captured a man in a hat and a long sleeve top standing on the One Day at a Time star's lawn and holding onto what appeared to be a toolbox, a shoulder bag and a backpack.
“The police came pretty quickly and checked around the houses. I’m installing more motion detector lights and thinking of putting barbed wire on my front fence, and of course, my alarm gets set every night," Bertinelli concluded of the potential robbery attempt.
Since sharing the frightening footage, the mom-of-one has yet to follow up with any further information. It remains unclear which one of the star's luxurious homes the alleged burglars paid a visit to, however, the award-winning actress primarily resides in her five-bedroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt.
Bertinelli additionally owns a place in Studio City, Calif., which she purchased in 2002 after she split from late famed guitarist Eddie Van Halen — whom she shares her 31-year-old son, Wolfgang, with.
The Hot in Cleveland star previously owned a contemporary style, three-bedroom, three-bathroom lavish home in Hollywood Hills, but listed the property for $2.549 million back in August after she had filed for divorce from her ex-husband Tom Vitale.
Bertinelli's divorce was officially finalized on Tuesday, November 22, after a nasty year-long court battle with Vitale — whom she tied the knot with in 2011.
Vitale had challenged the "validity" of their prenuptial agreement, however, the television personality had victoriously settled just ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.