'F**king Scary': Valerie Bertinelli Catches Men 'Scoping Out' Her House After A 'String Of Robberies' In Her Neighborhood

Valerie Bertinelli shared "f**cking scary" footage of alleged burglars checking out the outside of her home around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

“We’ve had a string of robberies in my neighborhood, my next-door neighbor included. This is one of the men that came to scope out my house last night," the 62-year-old actress explained on her Instagram Story alongside a clip from her surveillance cameras.