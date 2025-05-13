Valerie Bertinelli Glows with Confidence at 64 as She Embraces Life After Weight Loss

Valerie Bertinelli is flaunting her transformative weight loss like never before — and the world is taking notice.

Lately, the actress set the internet abuzz with radiant bikini photos that ooze confidence on Instagram. Beaming for the camera, she's not just showing off her hard-earned weight loss progress — she's inspiring countless others to embrace their own journeys.

"Now, for a cold plunge that's relatively warm. (that's what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I've been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it's easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes," Bertinelli shared.