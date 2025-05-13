or
Valerie Bertinelli Glows with Confidence at 64 as She Embraces Life After Weight Loss

Composite photos of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: Mega; @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli beams with confidence at 64 as she embraces her new chapter with strength and self-love.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli is flaunting her transformative weight loss like never before — and the world is taking notice.

Lately, the actress set the internet abuzz with radiant bikini photos that ooze confidence on Instagram. Beaming for the camera, she's not just showing off her hard-earned weight loss progress — she's inspiring countless others to embrace their own journeys.

"Now, for a cold plunge that's relatively warm. (that's what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I've been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it's easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes," Bertinelli shared.

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli frequently flaunts her bikini body on social media.

The starlet, who bravely opened up in her memoir Enough Already, is living proof that embracing change can lead to extraordinary results.

After years of battling her body image, Bertinelli took to social media in December 2024 to share a revealing underwear selfie, proudly noting she "wasn't mad" about her toned abs at 64 years old.

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: Mega

The actress stripped down to her underwear in 2024.

"Like all those, you know, planks and sit-ups I've done, you can see underneath the saggy skin," she quipped.

In 2024, Bertinelli also posted a throwback photo wherein she lambasted weight standards, saying she doesn't weigh herself anymore after she was told that 150 lb was "considered overweight."

"It’s stupid and I believed them for far too long. I now, finally, know that I am a kind, considerate, funny, thoughtful woman. So please remember, who you are and what your character is, should never be overshadowed by what size you are or how much you weigh. You are enough. Just the way you are. F--- ‘em," she said.

Valerie Bertinelli

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli experienced hurdles in her weight-loss journey.

One year before that, on Instagram, Bertinelli shared on Instagram that a certain sound her clothes made brought back painful memories of being body-shamed by an ex, who once mocked her for not fixing it.

She even considered ditching the jeans for good. But now, she says she’s healed enough to laugh it off, proudly wearing them again and calling that sound “the sound of freedom.”

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli started living life on her own terms!

A household name since the 1970s thanks to her iconic role in One Day at a Time, Bertinelli’s journey hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Her rise to fame as a teen came with intense scrutiny, leading to struggles with self-esteem. In a candid revelation from 2024, she shared how she decided to ditch the scale for good, freeing herself from the numbers that once dictated her happiness.

