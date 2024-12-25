Valerie Bertinelli's Weight-Loss Journey: See the 'One Day at a Time' Star's Stunning Transformation at 64
2003
While Valerie Bertinelli looked youthful when she attended CBS at 75 in 2003, she admitted in her memoir Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time she felt obese next to her One Day at a Time costar Mackenzie Phillips.
Although she wasn't overweight early in her career, she pursued various weight-loss programs and eventually reached 98 pounds.
2007
Decades after One Day at a Time ended, Bertinelli remained active by attending red carpet events, including the Fifth Annual TV Land Awards in California.
Although she shed weight while working on the sitcom, she revealed she developed a habit of overeating after the show ended.
2008
Following Bertinelli's split from Eddie Van Halen after more than 20 years of marriage, she started to gain more weight.
Speaking in a 2008 interview with Today, the Hot in Cleveland star opened up about her struggles with her figure.
"I think a lot of people think because I was getting the divorce, that was really the catalyst for gaining so much weight. But I had so many problems all through the years, ballooning and going down again," she said.
Bertinelli added, "But I think really what my sorrow was, that I wasn’t giving my son the life I thought he deserved and I wasn’t keeping the family intact. And I think I had a lot of grief about that and that was how I soothed myself."
In the same year, she released her book, Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time.
2011
Bertinelli managed to lose more than 40 pounds when she tried the Jenny Craig diet, but she developed a fuller figure again while starring in Hot in Cleveland.
She spoke candidly about working with her costars Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves in her 2022 book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, saying all her insecurities surfaced while she was on the series.
2014
After debuting a fuller figure, Bertinelli said she was no longer self-conscious about her weight.
"Do I want my jeans to be a little looser? H--- yeah! But I’m happy today," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.
- 12 Shocking Reality Star Weight-Loss Transformations: From Mama June to Tammy Slaton
- 'The Real' Star Jeannie Mai Reveals She's Started Losing The Weight She Worked So Hard To Gain Following Eating Disorder Battle
- Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Went Into An Unhealthy Spiral After Being Told To Lose Weight
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2018
Bertinelli showed a noticeable weight gain during her 58th birthday celebration at the Los Angeles Book Festival.
2019
Despite her weight issues, Bertinelli still dazzled when she attended the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards in California.
2022
The Kids Baking Championship former host posed with Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 64th Grammy Awards red carpet event.
Valerie, at the time, seemingly gained weight again amid her tumultuous divorce from Tom Vitale.
2023
Valerie shared another positive update on her weight-loss journey, uploading a video of herself posing in front of a mirror.
"Our bodies do not define who we are as human being's. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold," she reminded everyone. "Please love yourself, every single part of you."
At the time, she reportedly lost 10 pounds.
2024
The Touched by an Angel star has frequently showcased her petite figure on social media and at events.
On December 2, Valerie shocked her fans with her more toned body in a stripped-down photo of herself.
"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she captioned the post. "But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."