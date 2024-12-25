Valerie Bertinelli's Weight-Loss Journey: See the 'One Day at a Time' Star's Stunning Transformation at 64

Following Bertinelli's split from Eddie Van Halen after more than 20 years of marriage, she started to gain more weight.

Speaking in a 2008 interview with Today, the Hot in Cleveland star opened up about her struggles with her figure.

"I think a lot of people think because I was getting the divorce, that was really the catalyst for gaining so much weight. But I had so many problems all through the years, ballooning and going down again," she said.

Bertinelli added, "But I think really what my sorrow was, that I wasn’t giving my son the life I thought he deserved and I wasn’t keeping the family intact. And I think I had a lot of grief about that and that was how I soothed myself."

In the same year, she released her book, Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time.