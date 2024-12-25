or
Valerie Bertinelli's Weight-Loss Journey: See the 'One Day at a Time' Star's Stunning Transformation at 64

Valerie Bertinelli, after struggling with her weight for decades, surprised her fans with her incredible physique at 64!

Dec. 25 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli started playing Barbara Cooper's role when she was 15.

While Valerie Bertinelli looked youthful when she attended CBS at 75 in 2003, she admitted in her memoir Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time she felt obese next to her One Day at a Time costar Mackenzie Phillips.

Although she wasn't overweight early in her career, she pursued various weight-loss programs and eventually reached 98 pounds.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She worked on 'One Day at a Time' for nine seasons.

Decades after One Day at a Time ended, Bertinelli remained active by attending red carpet events, including the Fifth Annual TV Land Awards in California.

Although she shed weight while working on the sitcom, she revealed she developed a habit of overeating after the show ended.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen were married from 1981 to 2007.

Following Bertinelli's split from Eddie Van Halen after more than 20 years of marriage, she started to gain more weight.

Speaking in a 2008 interview with Today, the Hot in Cleveland star opened up about her struggles with her figure.

"I think a lot of people think because I was getting the divorce, that was really the catalyst for gaining so much weight. But I had so many problems all through the years, ballooning and going down again," she said.

Bertinelli added, "But I think really what my sorrow was, that I wasn’t giving my son the life I thought he deserved and I wasn’t keeping the family intact. And I think I had a lot of grief about that and that was how I soothed myself."

In the same year, she released her book, Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli tried the Jenny Craig diet and lost more than 40 pounds.

Bertinelli managed to lose more than 40 pounds when she tried the Jenny Craig diet, but she developed a fuller figure again while starring in Hot in Cleveland.

She spoke candidly about working with her costars Wendie Malick and Jane Leeves in her 2022 book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, saying all her insecurities surfaced while she was on the series.

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

'Hot in Cleveland' concluded in 2015.

After debuting a fuller figure, Bertinelli said she was no longer self-conscious about her weight.

"Do I want my jeans to be a little looser? H--- yeah! But I’m happy today," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli eventually stopped weighing herself.

Bertinelli showed a noticeable weight gain during her 58th birthday celebration at the Los Angeles Book Festival.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

Despite her weight issues, Bertinelli still dazzled when she attended the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards in California.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli has been open about her weight-loss journey.

The Kids Baking Championship former host posed with Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 64th Grammy Awards red carpet event.

Valerie, at the time, seemingly gained weight again amid her tumultuous divorce from Tom Vitale.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli has successfully maintained her fitter physique over the past few months.

Valerie shared another positive update on her weight-loss journey, uploading a video of herself posing in front of a mirror.

"Our bodies do not define who we are as human being's. A number on the scale does not define how much love your heart can hold," she reminded everyone. "Please love yourself, every single part of you."

At the time, she reportedly lost 10 pounds.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli received praise after debuting her slimmed-down figure.

The Touched by an Angel star has frequently showcased her petite figure on social media and at events.

On December 2, Valerie shocked her fans with her more toned body in a stripped-down photo of herself.

"At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she captioned the post. "But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night."

