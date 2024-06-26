Valerie Bertinelli Admits She's Battling Old 'Demons' in Her New Relationship With Mike Goodnough But Says He's 'Worth Fighting For'

"I wanted my life to be different than it was and I wanted to be a whole and emotionally healthy human being," the 64-year-old began her caption. "Being vulnerable and authentic are two things I thought I had really worked on and accomplished and I really thought I had conquered most of my demons."

However, that turned out not to be the case, as she explained, "I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth."