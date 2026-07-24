or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Tom Schwartz
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Claps Back at Claims He's 'Unrecognizable' at 43

Photo of Tom Schwatrz
Source: MEGA

Tom Schwartz blasted critics calling him 'unrecognizable' at 43.

Contact us by Email

July 24 2026, Published 6:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tom Schwartz had a few things to say to critics who claimed his appearance had changed significantly after he turned 43.

The controversy started with a Daily Mail article, published on Wednesday, July 22, with the headline: "Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is unrecognizable as he surfaces downcast at 43."

"His trademark breezy ebullience seemed nowhere in evidence," the article read.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Tom Schwartz called out critics via Instagram Stories.
Source: @twschwa/Instagram

Tom Schwartz called out critics via Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram Story after the article went viral to share a screenshot of it.

"You better sleep with one eye open @DailyMail," he joked in the caption, adding a crying emoji.

His girlfriend Kiana Carroll also came to his defense by sharing a boomerang video of him.

In the clip, he could be seen standing in a casual black T-shirt and beach shorts, paired with flip-flops and black shades.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Tom Schwartz's girlfriend Kiana Carroll defended Tom Schwartz on Instagram.
Source: @kkianac/Instagram

Tom Schwartz's girlfriend Kiana Carroll defended Tom Schwartz on Instagram.

The TV personality smiled at the camera while raising his drink in the video. He could also be seen giving his girlfriend a thumbs-up with his other hand.

The clip was likely taken during a beach outing, with several people lounging on pool chairs in the background, sand beneath their feet and a blue sky above them.

MORE ON:
Tom Schwartz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tom Schwartz's Life After 'Vanderpump Rules'

Image of Tom Schwartz said things started going downhill after he and his ex-wife Katie Maloney parted ways.
Source: MEGA

Tom Schwartz said things started going downhill after he and his ex-wife Katie Maloney parted ways.

The restaurateur did not return for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules after the show got rebooted with an entirely new cast. He has since joined The Valley, where he offered an insight into what his life has been like in the last few years during the premiere episode of Season 3, per Bravo.

“Man, my life kinda fell apart at the seams,” he said during the confessional.

“Divorced. I was hemorrhaging money,” he continued.

He explained that his downfall started after he and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, divorced in 2022. The former couple married in 2016 and were together for about 12 years before ending their relationship.

He also reflected on the closing of Schwartz & Sandy’s, the bar he owned with fellow castmate Tom Sandoval, in December 2024.

Image of Tom Schwatrz said he and Tom Sandoval have made peace after hitting a rough patch in the last couple of years.
Source: MEGA

Tom Schwatrz said he and Tom Sandoval have made peace after hitting a rough patch in the last couple of years.

The bar's closure became part of the controversy surrounding both stars, with reports suggesting that the two friends hit a rough patch by the end of it.

Sandoval’s cheating scandal involving Rachel Leviss also reportedly took a toll on their friendship.

However, they seem to have since mended their friendship, as Schwartz said on The Valley: After Show last year, “he's family for me.

"I will always love Tom Sandoval, but of course I have some deep-rooted frustrations still. But not holding onto that s---," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.