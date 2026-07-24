Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Claps Back at Claims He's 'Unrecognizable' at 43

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Schwartz had a few things to say to critics who claimed his appearance had changed significantly after he turned 43. The controversy started with a Daily Mail article, published on Wednesday, July 22, with the headline: "Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz is unrecognizable as he surfaces downcast at 43." "His trademark breezy ebullience seemed nowhere in evidence," the article read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @twschwa/Instagram Tom Schwartz called out critics via Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram Story after the article went viral to share a screenshot of it. "You better sleep with one eye open @DailyMail," he joked in the caption, adding a crying emoji. His girlfriend Kiana Carroll also came to his defense by sharing a boomerang video of him. In the clip, he could be seen standing in a casual black T-shirt and beach shorts, paired with flip-flops and black shades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kkianac/Instagram Tom Schwartz's girlfriend Kiana Carroll defended Tom Schwartz on Instagram.

The TV personality smiled at the camera while raising his drink in the video. He could also be seen giving his girlfriend a thumbs-up with his other hand. The clip was likely taken during a beach outing, with several people lounging on pool chairs in the background, sand beneath their feet and a blue sky above them.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tom Schwartz's Life After 'Vanderpump Rules'

Source: MEGA Tom Schwartz said things started going downhill after he and his ex-wife Katie Maloney parted ways.

The restaurateur did not return for Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules after the show got rebooted with an entirely new cast. He has since joined The Valley, where he offered an insight into what his life has been like in the last few years during the premiere episode of Season 3, per Bravo. “Man, my life kinda fell apart at the seams,” he said during the confessional. “Divorced. I was hemorrhaging money,” he continued. He explained that his downfall started after he and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, divorced in 2022. The former couple married in 2016 and were together for about 12 years before ending their relationship. He also reflected on the closing of Schwartz & Sandy’s, the bar he owned with fellow castmate Tom Sandoval, in December 2024.

Source: MEGA Tom Schwatrz said he and Tom Sandoval have made peace after hitting a rough patch in the last couple of years.