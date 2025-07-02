'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent Not Dating Despite Rumors Swirling
After rumors swirled about Vanderpump Rules alums Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz potentially being a couple, an insider shut down the hearsay.
According to a news outlet, sources dished that the two are really good friends, and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.
Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent Are Single
Kent remains single after giving birth to her second baby in September 2024. Schwartz was romantically linked to Sophia Skoro, but recently confirmed on Watch What Happens Live they are “not dating anymore.” He noted he still has “the most love and respect” for her, as she’s “one of my favorite human beings on the planet.”
Tom Schwartz May Join 'The Valley'
As OK! reported, after Vanderpump Rules did an entire cast overhaul, Schwartz is in the running to potentially be cast on the third season of The Valley after popping up on Season 2.
“Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have been interviewed,” a source confirmed. “They also have talked to Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix. There’s also a possibility Michelle Lally’s boyfriend Aaron Nosler’s ex-girlfriend could join the cast. Jesse Lally’s new girlfriend Lacy Nicole is also a contender.”
The source insisted reaching out to other people has “nothing” to do with ratings for the show, as it’s in the top 10 of Peacock’s most streamed shows every week.
Why 'The Valley' Is Casting
“The reason they’re casting,” the insider revealed, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules, where you have a cast that won’t film with each other. Right now you have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are going through a bitter divorce, and you have Jesse and Michelle, who are also going through a brutal split. It wouldn’t make sense for any of these estranged couples to go on trips together or spend time together going forward.”
The source pointed out another issue: cast member Janet Caperna claims she’s having issues with “everyone,” which is making Bravo/production “worried” and “confused where they go from here.”
The insider noted certain cast members are likely safe, while others are at risk to get the boot.
Who Is Safe?
“Jesse is not at risk for getting cut,” they stated. “Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are also safe, as are Danny and Nia Booko. As far as Jax and Brittany go, production isn’t sure if they will have them return or not. With Janet feuding with almost everyone on the cast, she’s losing ground with them and that’s a clear problem, which could result in her also not returning.”
“They’re looking at all options for casting,” they concluded.
Kent, for her part, has made appearances on Season 2 of The Valley, but it is unclear if she will return for any cameos in Season 3.