'Vanderpump Rules' Alums Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent Not Dating Despite Rumors Swirling

“The reason they’re casting,” the insider revealed, “is because they don’t want the show to end up like Vanderpump Rules, where you have a cast that won’t film with each other. Right now you have Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who are going through a bitter divorce, and you have Jesse and Michelle, who are also going through a brutal split. It wouldn’t make sense for any of these estranged couples to go on trips together or spend time together going forward.”

The source pointed out another issue: cast member Janet Caperna claims she’s having issues with “everyone,” which is making Bravo/production “worried” and “confused where they go from here.”

The insider noted certain cast members are likely safe, while others are at risk to get the boot.