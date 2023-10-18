'It Could've Been So Much Worse': Ariana Madix Says Therapy Helped Her 'Be in a Better Position' Amid Tom Sandoval Scandal

After the scandal broke, the blonde beauty didn't realize how many people were actually invested in her life. "I was off social media initially, so friends filled me in here and there. I was like, 'This is crazy,' but it was also happening in the midst of not eating and not sleeping. It was a weird juxtaposition of emotions and feelings," she shared, adding that still shocks her that a comment was made during the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this year.

Though Madix has moved on with boyfriend Daniel Wai, her feelings toward Sandoval and Leviss haven't changed, and she's happy to be there for other people going through the same thing she did. "It’s incredible. Sometimes I’ll go to the mall and meet someone who’s been through a similar situation. And then we’ll talk in the middle of Sephora and cry and hug each other," she shared.