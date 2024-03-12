Ariana Madix Shockingly Reveals She Was Down to Her 'Last $2,000' Before Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Ariana Madix is getting honest about the state of her finances before Scandoval.
In a preview for the Tuesday, March 12, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Chicago actress, 38, told costars Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Ally Lewber about why the public perception that she made millions off of her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheating on her was not at all accurate.
"I'm dealing with it in a legal back and forth with my lawyer," she told her friends about the aftermath of her break up from the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras rocker, 40. "The internet thinks I've made millions of dollars. That is not true."
After the Dancing With the Stars alum found out about Sandoval's affair with her former best friend Raquel Leviss, Madix explained she was not "financially prepared to move" out of their shared home.
"Literally the week before all of this happened, I remember emailing my agent and my manager and being like, 'Guys, let's start really trying to do some s---, because I am not in a good place financially,'" Madix revealed.
"When I first started making decent money, we decided we wanted to buy a house," she said. "And then, I was playing catch-up all the way up until Katie and I found a great location for our sandwich shop. Then, a bunch of my money went towards that."
Madix even admitted she "was literally on my last $2,000" when she discovered the affair between Sandoval and the former beauty queen, 29.
"He created this situation and now I'm f------- scrambling trying to get my s--- together to be able to in a financially responsible way move on to the next step," the blonde beauty noted.
During a recent episode, the disgraced musician claimed to Tom Schwartz that he was the one paying all of the bills on their home in the months after their tumultuous split. "My bank account was literally overdrawn," Sandoval alleged.
"Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, f------ eight months, man. I'm literally, like, moving $1,000 around to this account, I'm moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage," he said of supposedly keeping up with their expenses.
"I've been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts. Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It's kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back," stated Sandoval, who dated Madix for nearly a decade before his infidelity lead to a split.