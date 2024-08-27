'Vanderpump Rules' Will Not Be Completely Recast Despite Online Rumor
Raise your Pumptini! Despite ongoing rumors that Vanderpump Rules was going to be entirely recast to focus on a new group of people who work at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants, OK! has heard exclusively from a source close to production that this is not the case.
According to the source, producers talk to “people working at Lisa’s restaurants” before each season, but this has nothing to do with completely revamping the cast.
“Producers are always feeling the people who work at Lisa’s restaurants out to see who is friends with the current cast, who may gel with the cast, and who may have something new to add that the viewers would find interesting,” the source explained.
“However,” they added, “it’s important for fans to remember that if Vanderpump Rules was to be completely recast, it would be akin to The Real Housewives of New York City — fans would not be invested in the new peoples’ lives and the show would likely go belly up in ratings.”
The insider noted Vanderpump is a fan of the notion that the show is “about her business,” but they acknowledged that's not the reason people are tuning in.
Rather, the insider believes viewers watch because they’ve become “invested in the lives of the people on the show” for “over ten years.”
“People like following stories of people like Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, and Scheana [Shay],” they expounded. “They wouldn’t have the same connection to new people and, at its core, the show is not about a business — it is about this group of friends and their lives.”
The source also gave a dire warning should producers decide to completely start over, stating that if you “remove this group of friends” from the cast then there would be “no show.”
Whispers about a revamp began once gossip outlet DeuxMoi posted about the speculation, as there hasn't been an update on an upcoming season. According to the insider, none of the cast has been informed of anything regarding new episodes. “Things remain ‘on pause’ as they were after the last season ended,” they revealed. “Any ‘complete recasting’ would be news to the cast and not something that has been discussed.”
The source went on to share they believe some speculation about the future of Vanderpump Rules also likely popped up after Kennedy made a comment about not hearing anything from production yet — but they insisted that’s what producers said would happen when the last season ended, as they felt the franchise needed a break due to the huge cast divide.
“So everything remains status quo, and it’s highly unlikely you won’t see any familiar faces on the next season of Vanderpump Rules,” the insider concluded.