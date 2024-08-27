'Vanderpump Rules' Will Not Be Completely Recast Despite Online Rumor

According to the source, producers talk to “people working at Lisa’s restaurants” before each season, but this has nothing to do with completely revamping the cast.

“Producers are always feeling the people who work at Lisa’s restaurants out to see who is friends with the current cast, who may gel with the cast, and who may have something new to add that the viewers would find interesting,” the source explained.

“However,” they added, “it’s important for fans to remember that if Vanderpump Rules was to be completely recast, it would be akin to The Real Housewives of New York City — fans would not be invested in the new peoples’ lives and the show would likely go belly up in ratings.”