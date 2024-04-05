Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Sues Bravo for Discrimination Years After Her Accusations Removed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute From the Show

Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers is finally coming after Bravo and NBCUniversal for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

According to RadarOnline.com, Stowers lawyers Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman claimed, “This case concerns Faith Stowers, a former cast member on Bravo’s popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, who appeared on 51 episodes as the show’s only black cast member before being driven out by a vicious campaign of racist harassment and retaliation.”