Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Sues Bravo for Discrimination Years After Her Accusations Removed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute From the Show
Former Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers is finally coming after Bravo and NBCUniversal for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
According to RadarOnline.com, Stowers lawyers Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman claimed, “This case concerns Faith Stowers, a former cast member on Bravo’s popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, who appeared on 51 episodes as the show’s only black cast member before being driven out by a vicious campaign of racist harassment and retaliation.”
The paperwork noted how Lisa Vanderpump “recruited [Stowers] to the show” to “add more color to the cast.”
“Although she had never set out to be a reality star, Stowers was excited by the opportunity and accepted the offer. She was paid a total of $5,000 for her first season,” the lawsuit continued. “Very quickly, however, Stowers realized that she was getting more than she bargained for. Stowers was subjected to racism, sexual harassment and physical assault in her first season.”
Stowers alleged that after she reported the treatment to the show’s producers, she was “warned in no uncertain terms to keep quiet and play nice. Driven by concern for her career and fear about how she might otherwise be portrayed on air, Stowers reluctantly did so, only to discover that she had been nominally demoted to an unpaid ‘volunteer’ without any actual change in her employment status.”
The legal paperwork added, “Over time, her treatment got even worse. Many cast members embarked on an overtly racist social media harassment campaign, accusing her of having gone AWOL from the military [false], of being a thief [false], and being a career criminal wanted by the LAPD [false].”
“NBC [ and producers], which tightly control the cast’s public statements and messaging, condoned, ratified and amplified these vicious lies, causing untold harm to Stower’s mental health and reputation. To make matters worse, NBC threatened her with ruinous legal action when she attempted to speak out,” it read.
Stowers additionally claimed that after George Floyd’s murder and subsequent BML social protests, producers “belatedly terminated several cast members for behavior they had long known about. At no point did they ever reach out to Stowers herself.”
This was when Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired over the accusations against Stowers.
“Now that the racial reckoning of 2020 has receded, NBC and [show producers] have reverted to their old ways. A Vanderpump Rules spin-off entitled The Valley debuted in March 2024, starting a who’s who of the 2020 chopping block,” the suit added.
Doute has since been brought back onto Bravo for their new show.