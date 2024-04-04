Jax Taylor Claims 'Vanderpump Rules' Is 'Scripted,' Says Only the First Seasons Were 'Organic' in Strange Rant: Watch
Jax Taylor is in his petty era.
Earlier this week, the reality star, 44, went on a strange rant at his bar, Jax’s Studio City, where he claimed Vanderpump Rules is "scripted" and called current cast members "fake."
In a video shared to TikTok, Taylor, who was a main cast member on the series from Seasons 1 through 8, told patrons, "Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you f------ Vanderpump Rules."
"Scripted! Scripted! I’ve been on this show for nine f------ years … this is scripted," he continued to claim before calling the most recent episode "disastrous."
“I’ll be on it next and I’ll tell you what, it was scripted," the former SUR bartender alleged. "Don’t get me wrong when we started it was awesome. Seasons one through six [were] organic, it was real."
Taylor went on to say how when the show began in 2013, the cast thought of filming as their “job” and what they "loved to do." However, the father-of-one believes everyone and their friendships have become "fake."
"Nobody shows up [with] Chanel earrings at the beach," he yelled to the audience, directly slamming Lala Kent.
Taylor's outburst against the show that made him famous seemed to be coming at an opportune time, as his spinoff series The Valley has raked in tons of viewers since its recent premiere.
"Now you have a real show! Back to where it all started, it’s organic, it’s real," he claimed of his competing Bravo show. "These are all brand new people!"
Taylor also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bite the hand that fed him. "How do you know when Vanderpump has literally hit a dead end and have nothing to talk about anymore… they have a water tasting.. what the actual f---," he wrote.
The former model has always taken credit for the series' success as a founding cast member, especially after it was nominated for an Emmy last year. "I'm very happy [for] the show to be nominated as it should," Taylor exclusively told OK! in 2023.
"But I put my blood, sweat, and tears into that show. So did Kristen [Doute] and Stassi [Schroeder]. I want to make sure that everybody's aware of that," he made clear about the original stars.
"I put a decade of my life into that show to get it where it is today," Taylor added. "I'm very proud of the cast and I'm very happy for them. But, you know, I just hope they all remember the foundation of it and what got them there."