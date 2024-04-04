Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Had 'Things' That 'Pulled Them Apart,' 'The Valley' Star Nia Sanchez Claims
Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's separation did not come as a surprise to their costars on The Valley.
Reality television newbie and star of the Bravo series Nia Sanchez gave her take on the Vanderpump Rules alums' split after four years of marriage and hinted at the possible reason why they ended things.
"I wasn't shocked that Brittany and Jax split and you can actually see the tension and issues with the two growing on the show week by week," the former Miss USA 2014, 34, explained.
"They love each other very much but they have some things that pulled them apart for years," Sanchez continued. "They're working on it now, so that's good I know they're talking and trying to make things better. I am a fan of love, and I'd like to see them work it out."
Sanchez, who is married to actor Danny Booko, emphasized how although Cartwright, 35, has claimed she's officially done trying to fix her romance with Taylor, 44, there may still be hope for reconciliation.
"I know Brittany wants them to stay together ... She wanted some space but I think she has a clear head now," the freshman Bravo star revealed. "People have to remember that this is their relationship. This is real life and every marriage has its issues. This is not just drama for a TV show."
As OK! previously reported, the southern belle and the former SUR bartender, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, announced the end of their marriage in February.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the Cartwright explained during an episode of their joint "When Reality Hits" podcast. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the mother-of-one continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time," she added. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."
Daily Mail conducted the interview with Sanchez.