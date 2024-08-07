Raquel Leviss Says It Would 'Take All-Expenses Paid Therapy' to Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Scandoval: 'Not a Healthy Dynamic'

Though she "misses" her old friendships, she admitted no one has reached out to her.

"I think the most heartbreaking part of all of it was feeling betrayed by my friends. I know how that sounds because I was somebody who betrayed a friend. But in my darkest times, I just thought that these were my true friends and they would love me no matter what and would want to hear me out. That just wasn’t the case," she revealed.

"It was heartbreaking realizing that the people I was surrounding myself with — a lot of them were quick to turn on me. I had to learn the hard way to completely cut off all communication to all of my friends … so that was a really difficult time. But I have been able to rekindle some of the friendships that I do value [with] the trusted people. Now we’ve come to this freedom [where] I don’t need to monitor what I’m saying anymore because it’s all out there. This is my new life and I really have nothing to hide," the "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast host continued, noting that she wishes Madix all the best but feels like they're both "moving on" in their lives.