'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz Hints He Was A 'Pawn' In 'Complicated' Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal
Tom Schwartz opened up on the Scandoval of the century.
The Vanderpump Rules star was approached by paparazzi while at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, March 11, and he candidly confessed that while he wasn't openly involved in hiding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair from Ariana Madix — there was a possibility the couple had used him.
When asked if his infamous kiss with Leviss was a part of a coverup scheme, he firmly insisted, "No, that's not true. Unless I was a pawn in the game," adding that fans will see whether or not he was aware of his pal's illicit relationship "play out on the show."
As for how his fellow costars are feeling amid the bombshell news that's dominated headlines since Friday, March 3, he admitted they're experiencing a spectrum of emotions.
"[Sandoval's] okay, I think. Relatively speaking, I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so, that he's a piece of s***. And to some extent, maybe he is," the 40-year-old explained. "But he knows he f***ed up, and the whole thing is just really sad."
"Luckily, Ariana has a really good support system, and she's with her friends," he continued of Sandoval's former girlfriend of nine years. "I hope she's living a good life, just indulging. Hope she goes on a living spree. I'm just hoping this whole thing blows over."
"It's f***ing complicated. That's the understatement of the year," he told paps. "Really I'm just sad about the negative impact it's having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I'm just gonna keep on keeping on."
Sandoval and Schwartz co-own their Hollywood Hills restaurant Schwartz & Sandy's together, but following news of the 39-year-old's cheating scandal, angry fans review bombed the business on Yelp, tanking their rating from a respectable 4.5 to a 3 overnight.
As OK! previously reported, Sandoval later addressed the situation with an Instagram statement begging fans to leave the restaurant and its employees alone.
"I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my family out of this situation," he wrote on Saturday, March 4. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."
Schwartz spoke with TMZ about the aftermath of the affair.