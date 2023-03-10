Awkward? Tom Schwartz Admitted Bestie Tom Sandoval Forced Him To Kiss Raquel Leviss Before Bombshell Affair Was Exposed
Just when it seemed this situation couldn't get any more awkward.
In an unearthed interview from last month, Tom Schwartz claimed his partner-in-crime, Tom Sandoval, made him kiss Raquel Leviss before the public was made aware of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen's months long affair behind Ariana Madix's back.
“Oh, my God. [Sandoval] made me do it,” Katie Maloney's ex-husband said during an interview at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere party when asked about kissing Leviss.
“I didn’t want to do it,” Schwartz said of his romanic moment with his best friend's side chick. “He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy.’ … He steamrolled me.”
Bravo fans have widely speculated over the past week about Schwartz's role in covering up his TomTom cofounder's top secret romance with James Kennedy's former fiancée. VPR alum Kristen Doute called the 40-year-old out for allegedly refusing to back up his words with actions.
"I love him [Schwartz] but he's a f****** p**** and needs to man up," the ex cast member, who exited the show in 2020, said during an appearance on Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay," podcast. "Enough is enough. He's burying his head in the sand and thinks that things will just go away."
- Tom Schwartz Insists Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair Scandal 'Will Just Go Away,' 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute Says
- Andy Cohen Recalls Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval's 'Odd Energy' During 'WWHL' Prior To His Explosive Affair With Raquel Leviss
- Tom Schwartz 'Used As Decoy' To Cover Up Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair
"He can be honest with us in real time and when we're texting, and say 'I don't stand for this,' or 'I really feel this way,' or 'I'm going to back this person up,'" Doute continued. "But he doesn't do anything about it. So when I don't see your actions, how the hell am I supposed to believe you?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On Friday, March 4, reports surfaced that Sandoval and Madix split after nine years together after she found explicit videos of the 28-year-old and the bartender on his phone, prompting the revelation that the two were having a months long affair behind the Something About Her cofounder's back.
ET Canada conducted the interview with Schwartz.