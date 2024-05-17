'Vanderpump Villa' Star Grace Cottrell Reveals Why Leaving the Chateau Wasn't an Option

Vanderpump Villa star Grace Cottrell was in it for the long haul when it came to her time working as a housekeeper at Chateau Rosabelle.

"Of course I had moments where I was like, 'Aw, man, this is exhausting. I don't know if I can do this,'" she reveals in an exclusive interview with OK!. "But I never had a moment where I said to Lisa [Vanderpump], 'I need to leave.'"