ENTERTAINMENT 'Vanderpump Villa' Heads to England: Get Ready for Drama, Tea and Crumpets! Source: Hulu/Youtube; @lisavanderpump/Instagram Hulu's 'Vanderpump Villa' heads to England for its third season! OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

In a cheeky video, Vanderpump, 64, got fans hyped as she adjusted the stylish uniforms of her British villa staff. With powder pink dresses, black maid-like aprons and pearl necklaces in tow, she said, "Come on all of you!" Vanderpump added a dash of British charm, tossing out playful phrases like, "Stiff upper lip. Don't get your frilly knickers in a twist. Keep calm and carry on!"

Stassi Joins the Fun

As Vanderpump prepared to close the door on her picturesque English villa, Schroeder, 37, sprinted up to join her in the exciting escapade. "Hold up, one more guest," she chimed in, confirming her participation in the upcoming season. Vanderpump teased, "Alright darlings, we'll see you in England." Vanderpump Villa first premiered in April 2024, giving fans a taste of the lavish lifestyle of Vanderpump's staff at a luxurious château in the South of France. Viewers tuned in to witness the opulence and interpersonal dynamics play out week after week.

Last season saw Vanderpump and her crew — both familiar and new faces — jet off to Italy, where she promised an extravagant experience for guests in a stunning castle. "It's richer, funnier, sexier. It's hard work, finding the right blend of personalities and organizing them, but it's glorious," Vanderpump told Us Weekly before the Season 2 premiere.

Stassi's Return to Reality TV

Season 2 also marked Schroeder's triumphant comeback to reality television. Fans first met Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules back in 2013, where she served tables at Vanderpump's flagship restaurant. However, she faced backlash in 2020 for racially insensitive comments, leading to her departure from Bravo. Returning to the fold in Italy alongside her husband Beau Clark as "special VIPs," Schroeder and Vanderpump's playful banter proved to be alive and well. Vanderpump expressed her excitement, stating, "I love having somebody to play with. I don't want to be the boss all the time. It's fun to have somebody to banter with."

The Reunion and More Drama

Schroeder even co-hosted the Vanderpump Villa reunion in May alongside Vanderpump. During this time, star Marciano Brunette addressed rumors about his flirtation with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann, asserting, "At first it was a physical attraction. I thought she was very beautiful. We have a really good connection." Engemann, however, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining, "Nothing happened with Marciano. I only had eyes for my husband, Bret Engemann." Meanwhile, Marciano confirmed that he also had interest in Jessi Ngatikaura from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Jessi didn't clear up the allegations about an affair, hinting that fans will see it all unfold in Season 3.

What's Next?

Stassi has been giving sneak peeks on her Instagram, posting picturesque moments in the English countryside, including visits to Oxford and the Cotswolds. "Cosplaying as a British aristocrat fam," she wrote on August 21, sharing cute photos with her husband and two kids, daughter Hartford, 4, and son Messer, 23 months.

