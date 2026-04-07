Stunning Vanessa Hudgens Raves Her 'Pants Finally Fit Again' 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2 With Cole Tucker: Photo

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Vanessa Hudgens excitedly shared on social media that she's back to her pre-pregnancy wardrobe after giving birth to her second child in late November 2025. On Monday, April 6, the actress posted a snap of herself dressed casually in a gray T-shirt and light wash, wide-legged jeans. The mom-of-two had her locks down styled in curls, and she swiped on some red lipstick for a touch of glam.

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Vanessa Hudgens Can Fit Back Into Her Old Pants

Source: @vanessahudgens/instagram Vanessa Hudgens was able to fit back into her pants four months after welcoming her second child.

"That moment in post-partum where your pants finally fit again 🙏🏽," she captioned the picture. "Oh man! Such a moment!!!!!!!!! 👏," fellow Disney Channel alum Aly Michalka commented, while Jenna Dewan left a few fire emojis. Julianne Hough called the star a "goddess," while Samantha Hanratty confessed, "I think I cried when this finally happened 😂 some will never fit again tho."

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Source: @vanessahudgens/instagram The star revealed she's been experiencing post-partum hair loss.

The High School Musical lead, 37, has been giving fans an inside look at her personal life after welcoming her and husband Cole Tucker's second tot. It was just a week earlier that the "Say OK" singer shared a photo of herself holding several loose strands of her hair. "So it begins. Having a great hair day even with my hair loss lol," she noted. On March 19, she snapped a makeup-free selfie, captioning the shot, "Never any makeup and always on the floor. Mom life lol." It looked like she and Tucker, 29, also had a dinner date on March 1, as she wrote alongside a photo of herself at the table, "SHOCKER — made it out of the house looool."

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Source: mega The stars got married in 2023.

The spouses have yet to reveal the names of their little ones. The couple wed in 2023 after first meeting through a 2020 Zoom meditation class. "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" the star revealed on a talk show. "So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Source: @vanessahudgens/instagram Vanessa Hudgens has kept her two children away from social media.