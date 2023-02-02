Vanessa Hudgens Engaged To MLB Star Cole Tucker After 2 Years Of Dating

Their romance has been mostly smooth sailing, though they faced some challenges due to the distance, as the athlete played for the Pittsburgh Pirates until mid-2022, while Hudgens is based in Los Angeles.

Tucker was then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks but became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, so his future whereabouts are yet to be determined.

Regardless of what city he ends up in, they clearly know how to make it work, as the High School Musical lead often came out to watch him at the ballpark.