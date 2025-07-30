or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Vanessa Hudgens
OK LogoPHOTOS

Vanessa Hudgens' Baby Bump Nearly Bursts Out of Her Knit Cut-Out Dress as She and Husband Cole Tucker Await Second Child: Photos

Photos of Vanessa Hudgens.
Source: MEGA; @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant with her and Cole Tucker's second child.

Profile Image

July 30 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens has another wildcat on the way — and is embracing her pregnancy glow!

The High School Musical alum showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, while vacationing at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Hudgens has been blessing fans with pregnancy content after she and husband Cole Tucker announced on July 12 that they are expecting their second child together.

Article continues below advertisement

Cole Tucker Drools Over His Pregnant Wife

Image of Cole Tucker drooled over his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in the comments section of her post.
Source: MEGA; @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Cole Tucker drooled over his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in the comments section of her post.

"Couldn’t help myself with the audio lol," Hudgens wrote alongside a series of five stunning snaps in reference to her use of the song "Bump Bump Bump" by B2K and Sean "Diddy" Combs to accompany the photo dump.

While she didn't edit her caption, the track later appeared to be removed from the post — perhaps due to controversy surrounding the recently convicted Bad Boy Records founder.

Hudgens, 36, gained support from her husband in the comments section of the upload, as Tucker, 29, gushed: "I’ll be dad gummed."

The saying is an expression primarily used in the South in replace of the phrase "godd---."

Article continues below advertisement

Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Glows in Knit Dress

Image of Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump in a tight knit dress,
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump in a tight knit dress.

Hudgens' social media upload featured the "Sneakernight" singer flaunting her pregnancy body in Meshki's Raelynn fringe midi dress, which tightly hugged her expanding baby bump and slightly showed off her cleavage with a tiny cut-out design displayed in the center of her chest.

The brunette beauty paired the crochet gown with black sunglasses, gold earrings and matching bracelets, as she styled her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Vanessa Hudgens

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of the actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram on July 12.
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

The actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram on July 12.

The Spring Breakers star informed fans that she had arrived in Mexico on Friday, July 25, as she shared photos to Instagram of herself at the resort.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

In one of the pictures, Hudgens almost busted out of a tight workout ensemble while smiling from ear to ear on a couch outside.

Another image featured the Disney Channel alum in a triangle bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2

Image of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child in July 2024.
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child in July 2024.

Hudgens and Tucker's trip to Mexico comes just weeks after the lovebirds announced the upcoming arrival of their second child.

"Round two!!!!" they wrote in a joint social media post on July 12 — roughly one year after Hudgens gave birth to her and the former professional baseball player's first baby, a son — whose name has not yet been revealed — on July 3, 2024.

The Princess Switch actress and Tucker started expanding their family shortly after tying the knot in December 2023.

Hudgens was the one to make the first move in their relationship after the pair met on Zoom during a meditation group meeting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She sent him a direct message on Instagram after noticing him on the video call — and the rest was history!

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.