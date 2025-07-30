Vanessa Hudgens' Baby Bump Nearly Bursts Out of Her Knit Cut-Out Dress as She and Husband Cole Tucker Await Second Child: Photos
Vanessa Hudgens has another wildcat on the way — and is embracing her pregnancy glow!
The High School Musical alum showed off her growing baby bump via Instagram on Tuesday, July 29, while vacationing at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Hudgens has been blessing fans with pregnancy content after she and husband Cole Tucker announced on July 12 that they are expecting their second child together.
Cole Tucker Drools Over His Pregnant Wife
"Couldn’t help myself with the audio lol," Hudgens wrote alongside a series of five stunning snaps in reference to her use of the song "Bump Bump Bump" by B2K and Sean "Diddy" Combs to accompany the photo dump.
While she didn't edit her caption, the track later appeared to be removed from the post — perhaps due to controversy surrounding the recently convicted Bad Boy Records founder.
Hudgens, 36, gained support from her husband in the comments section of the upload, as Tucker, 29, gushed: "I’ll be dad gummed."
The saying is an expression primarily used in the South in replace of the phrase "godd---."
Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Glows in Knit Dress
Hudgens' social media upload featured the "Sneakernight" singer flaunting her pregnancy body in Meshki's Raelynn fringe midi dress, which tightly hugged her expanding baby bump and slightly showed off her cleavage with a tiny cut-out design displayed in the center of her chest.
The brunette beauty paired the crochet gown with black sunglasses, gold earrings and matching bracelets, as she styled her hair in a slicked-back bun.
The Spring Breakers star informed fans that she had arrived in Mexico on Friday, July 25, as she shared photos to Instagram of herself at the resort.
In one of the pictures, Hudgens almost busted out of a tight workout ensemble while smiling from ear to ear on a couch outside.
Another image featured the Disney Channel alum in a triangle bikini.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2
Hudgens and Tucker's trip to Mexico comes just weeks after the lovebirds announced the upcoming arrival of their second child.
"Round two!!!!" they wrote in a joint social media post on July 12 — roughly one year after Hudgens gave birth to her and the former professional baseball player's first baby, a son — whose name has not yet been revealed — on July 3, 2024.
The Princess Switch actress and Tucker started expanding their family shortly after tying the knot in December 2023.
Hudgens was the one to make the first move in their relationship after the pair met on Zoom during a meditation group meeting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She sent him a direct message on Instagram after noticing him on the video call — and the rest was history!