Vanessa Hudgens Wears Low Cut Top While Out With Husband Cole Tucker: See the Sultry Photos

Vanessa Hudgens is embracing motherhood in style!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, to share a glimpse of her postpartum body as she enjoyed a Halloween dinner with her husband, Cole Tucker.

Hudgens wowed her followers in a sultry low-cut black bodysuit, complete with a plunging neckline and thin straps, paired with casual blue jeans and a sleek black leather belt. The look effortlessly showcased her curves months after giving birth to her first child.