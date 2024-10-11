or
Vanessa Hudgens Wears Low Cut Top While Out With Husband Cole Tucker: See the Sultry Photos

vanessa hudgens baby body and masked singer hall of fame
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens wore a low cut top while out with husband Cole Tucker. See the sultry photos!

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Vanessa Hudgens is embracing motherhood in style!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, to share a glimpse of her postpartum body as she enjoyed a Halloween dinner with her husband, Cole Tucker.

Hudgens wowed her followers in a sultry low-cut black bodysuit, complete with a plunging neckline and thin straps, paired with casual blue jeans and a sleek black leather belt. The look effortlessly showcased her curves months after giving birth to her first child.

vanessa hudgens outift
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens sported a black top during a date night.

“Lil spooky date night 🎃,” Hudgens captioned the post.

vanessa hudgens
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

The star looked gorgeous in some new photos.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her stunning outfit.

“So you’re not a regular mom, you’re a hot mom,” wrote a fan.

Another one chimed in, “Mommy era looks so d--- good on you.”

“Am I the only one who loves she’s keeping her baby private??? It’s her life!” one follower commented, referring to how she hasn't divulged many details about her kiddo.

vanessa hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child in July.

Hudgens welcomed her first child with Tucker, a professional baseball player, in July of this year.

vanessa hudgens postpartum journey and spooky date night
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens revealed her pregnancy as she co-hosted the Oscars in March.

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress first announced her pregnancy back in March when she stepped out in a form-fitting Vera Wang couture gown at the Oscars, co-hosting the red-carpet show alongside Julianne Hough.

Hudgens glowed in the chic outfit, which highlighted her baby bump, which was adorned with dazzling Chopard jewelry.

vanessa hudgens postpartum update masked singer win
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens has not yet shared any photos of her baby on social media.

Hudgens had quite the busy year, as she also appeared on The Masked Singer as the Goldfish.

“It ended meaning so much more to me than a normal win would because it had nothing to do with the celebrity of me or the idea of me. It had everything to do with what I on the inside bring to the table and my talents," she shared about the experience.

vanessa hudgens date night post baby look october
Source: The Masked Singer/YouTube

The 'High School Musical' alum won Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.'

"It got me. I was extremely emotional. I was definitely crying," the High School Musical alum continued.

She also reflected on which performance meant the most to her.

"I feel so lucky in that I got to work really closely with my producer and pick songs that meant something to me, from the cheeky nod to High School Musical singing 'Vampire' by Olivia Rodrigo to 'Baby Come Back,' which I sang at 16 as a cover song for my first single [2006’s 'Come Back to Me']. 'The Show Must Go On' for a vulnerable, special performance to 'Unforgettable,' which I’d wanted to sing from jump because I just want to sing jazz all the time, to a female empowerment moment with Alanis Morissette," she told Billboard.

Gold Derby interviewed Hudgens in May about winning the competition.

