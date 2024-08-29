When Was Justin and Hailey Bieber's Baby Born? Friend Accidentally Reveals Jack Blues' Birthday
Did we just find out Jack Blues Bieber's birthday?
A friend of Justin and Hailey Bieber accidentally revealed the apparent date the model gave birth less than one week after the "Sorry" singer announced via Instagram on Friday, August 23, that he and his wife had welcomed their first child together.
Jack's possible birthdate was spilled in the comments section of a post shared by the couple's friend Adwoa Aboah, who gave birth to her and her boyfriend Daniel Wheatley's daughter the same day Justin confirmed his son was home from the hospital.
Adwoa captioned a series of Instagram images: "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces."
A first time mom, the British model quipped, "what the f---."
After Hailey commented, "baby Shy!!!!" in response to the exciting announcement, Adwoa replied, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," leaving fans to assume baby Jack was born on Thursday, August 22.
Hailey has kept rather quiet on social media in the week since giving birth to her son.
The 27-year-old has yet to share a complete post to her profile on Instagram since July 31, though she's uploaded various Instagram Stories from time to time.
Most recently, Hailey shared a screenshot of Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Juno" from her latest album, Short n' Sweet.
"Me [for real]," the Rhode Skin founder quipped, as the catchy track's lyrics talk about wanting to get pregnant simply because you can't resist your partner.
"If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno," Carpenter sings in reference to the hit 2007 movie of the same name. "You know I just might / Let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two though?"
Elsewhere, the song continues: "Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh) / Can't help myself, hormonеs are high / Give me more than just some butterflies."
Hailey's pregnancy came more than five years after she and Justin, 30, tied the knot in September 2018.
The famous lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together by simultaneously taking to Instagram with a video of the duo renewing their wedding vows.
In the footage, it was clear Hailey was pregnant, as the camera zoomed in to focus on the brunette bombshell's adorable baby bump. At the time, a source confirmed to OK! that she was roughly six months along.
Fans started speculating the star had a bun in the oven a few months prior after noticing Hailey frequently stepping out in oversized clothing and large jackets.