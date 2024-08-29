or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Justin Bieber
OK LogoBABIES

When Was Justin and Hailey Bieber's Baby Born? Friend Accidentally Reveals Jack Blues' Birthday

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber and a picture of their newborn's foot.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Jack Blues Bieber was born on Tuesday, August 22, it seems!

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Did we just find out Jack Blues Bieber's birthday?

A friend of Justin and Hailey Bieber accidentally revealed the apparent date the model gave birth less than one week after the "Sorry" singer announced via Instagram on Friday, August 23, that he and his wife had welcomed their first child together.

Article continues below advertisement
jack blues bieber birthday justin hailey son newborn baby
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber confirmed via Instagram on Friday, August 23, that his wife, Hailey, had given birth to their newborn son.

Jack's possible birthdate was spilled in the comments section of a post shared by the couple's friend Adwoa Aboah, who gave birth to her and her boyfriend Daniel Wheatley's daughter the same day Justin confirmed his son was home from the hospital.

Adwoa captioned a series of Instagram images: "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces."

Article continues below advertisement
jack blues bieber birthday justin hailey son newborn baby
Source: @adwoaaboah/Instagram

Adwoa Aboah said her daughter and Hailey Bieber's son were born 'a day apart.'

Article continues below advertisement

A first time mom, the British model quipped, "what the f---."

After Hailey commented, "baby Shy!!!!" in response to the exciting announcement, Adwoa replied, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," leaving fans to assume baby Jack was born on Thursday, August 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey has kept rather quiet on social media in the week since giving birth to her son.

The 27-year-old has yet to share a complete post to her profile on Instagram since July 31, though she's uploaded various Instagram Stories from time to time.

Article continues below advertisement
jack blues bieber birthday justin hailey son newborn baby
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber are approaching their sixth wedding anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Most recently, Hailey shared a screenshot of Sabrina Carpenter's new song "Juno" from her latest album, Short n' Sweet.

"Me [for real]," the Rhode Skin founder quipped, as the catchy track's lyrics talk about wanting to get pregnant simply because you can't resist your partner.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno," Carpenter sings in reference to the hit 2007 movie of the same name. "You know I just might / Let you lock me down tonight / One of me is cute, but two though?"

Elsewhere, the song continues: "Sorry if you feel objеctified (Oh) / Can't help myself, hormonеs are high / Give me more than just some butterflies."

Article continues below advertisement
jack blues bieber birthday justin hailey son newborn baby
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey's pregnancy came more than five years after she and Justin, 30, tied the knot in September 2018.

The famous lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together by simultaneously taking to Instagram with a video of the duo renewing their wedding vows.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In the footage, it was clear Hailey was pregnant, as the camera zoomed in to focus on the brunette bombshell's adorable baby bump. At the time, a source confirmed to OK! that she was roughly six months along.

Fans started speculating the star had a bun in the oven a few months prior after noticing Hailey frequently stepping out in oversized clothing and large jackets.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.