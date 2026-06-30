Kai Trump All Smiles Alongside Mom Vanessa in Rare Photos as Family Faces Devastating Cancer Diagnosis

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Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai Trump had the "best time" as they spent quality time together following the mother-of-five's difficult cancer diagnosis. "🩵," the future college student, 19, captioned a carousel of photos celebrating her maternal grandmother Bonnie Kay Haydon's 80th birthday on Monday, June 29.

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Kai Trump Celebrated Her Grandmother's 80th Birthday

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump took advantage of the gorgeous New York City skyline.

The photo series kicked off with Kai posing on the balcony, overlooking a gorgeous New York City skyline. The teen took advantage of the golden-hour lighting at sunset as she showed off her outfit, which consisted of a silky blue halter top and white mini-skirt.

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Kai Trump Posed With Her Rarely-Seen Siblings

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump joined her younger brothers, Donald Trump Jr. III and Tristan Trump, to celebrate their grandmother's birthday.

In another photo, Kai posed at the center alongside her mother, 48, and grandmother. Her brother Donald Trump III stood nearby in a black button-up shirt, while her youngest brother, Tristan Trump, was on the right, in a lavender polo shirt and khaki pants. Apart from Kai, Donald, 17, and Tristan, 14, Vanessa and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., share Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 12.

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Kai Trump Shared Special Photo With Her Mother Vanessa Trump

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Vanessa Trump announced her shocking cancer diagnosis on May 20.

Kai included a special solo shot with her mother, who announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in May. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed closely while on the balcony. Vanessa looked elegant in all white, sporting a button-up cardigan and tennis skirt, with her blonde hair styled straight and sleek. In the comment section, Vanessa summed up the moment by writing, "Best time."

Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle

Source: @vanessatrump/Instagram Vanessa Trump revealed she was 'recovering from surgery' on June 13.