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Kai Trump All Smiles Alongside Mom Vanessa in Rare Photos as Family Faces Devastating Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Kai Trump and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA; @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump had the 'best time' with her mother, Vanessa Trump, as they celebrated a family milestone.

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June 30 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai Trump had the "best time" as they spent quality time together following the mother-of-five's difficult cancer diagnosis.

"🩵," the future college student, 19, captioned a carousel of photos celebrating her maternal grandmother Bonnie Kay Haydon's 80th birthday on Monday, June 29.

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Kai Trump Celebrated Her Grandmother's 80th Birthday

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Photo of Kai Trump took advantage of the gorgeous New York City skyline.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump took advantage of the gorgeous New York City skyline.

The photo series kicked off with Kai posing on the balcony, overlooking a gorgeous New York City skyline.

The teen took advantage of the golden-hour lighting at sunset as she showed off her outfit, which consisted of a silky blue halter top and white mini-skirt.

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Kai Trump Posed With Her Rarely-Seen Siblings

Photo of Kai Trump joined her younger brothers, Donald Trump Jr. III and Tristan Trump, to celebrate their grandmother's birthday.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump joined her younger brothers, Donald Trump Jr. III and Tristan Trump, to celebrate their grandmother's birthday.

In another photo, Kai posed at the center alongside her mother, 48, and grandmother.

Her brother Donald Trump III stood nearby in a black button-up shirt, while her youngest brother, Tristan Trump, was on the right, in a lavender polo shirt and khaki pants.

Apart from Kai, Donald, 17, and Tristan, 14, Vanessa and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., share Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 12.

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Kai Trump Shared Special Photo With Her Mother Vanessa Trump

Photo of Vanessa Trump announced her shocking cancer diagnosis on May 20.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump announced her shocking cancer diagnosis on May 20.

Kai included a special solo shot with her mother, who announced her shocking cancer diagnosis in May.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed closely while on the balcony.

Vanessa looked elegant in all white, sporting a button-up cardigan and tennis skirt, with her blonde hair styled straight and sleek.

In the comment section, Vanessa summed up the moment by writing, "Best time."

Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle

Photo of Vanessa Trump revealed she was 'recovering from surgery' on June 13.
Source: @vanessatrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump revealed she was 'recovering from surgery' on June 13.

Kai, who is headed to the University of Miami in the Fall, has remained a pillar of support for her mother amid her frightening cancer battle.

"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa wrote in a post shared via Instagram on May 20. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Following her initial announcement, Vanessa shared an update with fans about her treatment plan on June 13.

“Over the past four weeks, I’ve been recovering from surgery, and I’m grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I’ll be starting the second stage of my treatment,” she wrote in a social media upload. "Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle ❤️."

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