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Who Is Vanessa Trump? 6 Things to Know About Tiger Woods' Girlfriend and Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump revealed she was recently diagnosed with b----- cancer.

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May 31 2026, Updated 12:05 a.m. ET

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Vanessa Trump Was Raised in New York

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump is the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

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Vanessa Trump was a longtime New York socialite before forming ties to some of the most high-profile figures in the country.

The former wife of Donald Trump Jr. was born on December 18, 1977, to parents Charles and Bonnie Haydon. She was raised in New York and attended the Dwight School on the Upper West Side, according to The New York Times.

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Vanessa Trump Pursued a Career as a Model

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: MEGA

She worked as a model during her teens and 20s.

In the late 1990s, Vanessa launched a career as a model after her high school graduation. She later signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency before entering the New York City fashion scene in the early 2000s.

After welcoming her first child, Kai Trump, with Don Jr., Vanessa shared her plans to "go back to modeling and acting."

"I have been very conscious of my health and my weight," she told PoshCravings in 2007. "When I was pregnant, I worked with a trainer to maintain strength and to ensure a healthy pregnancy. I also tried not to do rigorous routines and to rest during the day. Don and I cook a lot and always try to eat healthy, and now that Kai is here, we plan to keep that routine intact. I also have a post-pregnancy fitness trainer who I’m working with to get back in shape."

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Vanessa Trump Was Previously Married to Donald Trump Jr.

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: MEGA

They were married for 12 years.

Vanessa and Don Jr.'s paths first crossed when his father, Donald Trump, introduced the pair at a 2003 fashion show.

After two years of dating, they exchanged vows at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on November 12, 2005. Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

"We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," the exes said in a statement at the time. "We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

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Vanessa Trump Is a Mom-of-Five

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Two of Vanessa Trump's children play golf.

Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children: Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe

"I'm a Mother of 5 amazing kids. My children are my life!" the former model's bio on X reads.

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Vanessa Trump Is Currently Dating Tiger Woods

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: @tigerwoods/Instagram

Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children: Kai, Donald, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Vanessa sparked dating rumors with Tiger Woods in 2025 after reports claimed the mom-of-five was a frequent visitor to the golfer's Jupiter Island home.

"They're not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," one source said. "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."

Tiger went Instagram official with Vanessa by sharing PDA-packed photos on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

When the World Golf Hall of Famer was arrested for DUI in March, Vanessa was said to be "fully supportive" of her boyfriend.

"Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it," said one insider. "She still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary."

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Vanessa Trump Is Battling B----- Cancer

who is vanessa trump tiger woods girlfriend donald trump jr ex wife
Source: @vanessatrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump revealed her diagnosis on Instagram

In a May 20 Instagram post, Vanessa revealed she was diagnosed with b----- cancer.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," she wrote. "I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me. Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express."

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