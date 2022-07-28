Vanessa Morgan Admits Motherhood Is The 'Most Rewarding Job': 'My Son Is My Greatest Teacher'

Vanessa Morgan hasn't been a mom for very long, but she is learning so much from being around her son, River.

"Motherhood has been crazy. It's been the hardest, but most rewarding job. My son is my greatest teacher, and I just love having my little companion and my little bestie with me to do life with. To see the world through his eyes is a real, incredible experience," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Gold Bond for the brand's new "My Scar, My Story" campaign, which encourages people everywhere to embrace real skin and the stories it tells.