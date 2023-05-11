Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Reveals She'd 'Support' Son River Going Into Show Business: 'I'm Just Here to Help Facilitate'
Vanessa Morgan revealed whether or not she'd let her son, River, go into the entertainment space one day.
"If he wanted to go into show business, I’d support him, but it’s whatever his heart and his little soul journey wants. I’m just here to help facilitate that and help be a guiding hand/teacher," the 31-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan collection, releasing on May 12.
"It’s been amazing watching him grow and discover the world. I love watching him experience everything for the first time — helps keep me in the present moment and feeling like a kid again, but time is just flying by so fast!" the Riverdale star, who shares son with ex Michael Kopech, exclaims. "Like how is he two already!? My favorite part is definitely now that he’s starting to talk and communicate with me. He has the funniest personality. His funny little personality is a lot like mine I find, and he also has a lot of my features."
This summer, the brunette beauty has a lot of exciting adventures planned with her little one, and she's excited to soak up time with him since being a working mom isn't easy.
"Balancing is hard; I’m not going too lie! I feel like I just run on minimal sleep at this point — like most moms — but I’ve gotten so used to it now that it’s second nature," she explains. "I’m one of those moms that tries to involve my son as much as I can, show him the world as much as I can while also prioritizing mama self-care as much as I can. A hard balance but very important!"
In the meantime, Morgan notes how fun it's been for her Riverdale costars and besties — Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch — to be around her little boy, especially since the show is wrapping after this season. "It’s so nice that River has so many aunties on set they all love him and show him lots of love. He has a great little Riverdale family," she says.
"It’s been emotional filming the last season! Bittersweet. I’m ready for the next chapter but so much life happened on this show with such a great group of people I’ll forever consider family. I’ll miss seeing them everyday. But Riverdale will always be in our hearts and a bond that will carry on. Six years is a long time on one show!" she says.
In the meantime, Morgan has been dipping her toes into a new venture: designing a collection with Cupshe! The River collection from Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan consists of 31 pieces, and there are all different kinds of looks, including including strappy bikinis, monokinis, beachwear cover-ups, mommy and me matching apparel and swimsuits for boys and girls.
"My Cupshe collection was inspired by my love for water, nature, my son, River and being a mom. Swimming is one of my favorite activities to do with River, and I’ve always looked online for cute little matching sets for us for the beach, pool and for river swims. So, I thought, 'Why not?' With the help of Cupshe, I designed a line for woman and mamas of all body shapes and sizes where we can all feel beautiful and select cute pieces to wear and match as a family as well!" she gushes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My favorite is the one piece animal print bikini. I just think it’s super sexy and I love the plunge — same with the orange in the same cut. As for the matching mommy and me, my favorite is the brown pattern skirt wrap and tank. It’s so cute," she shares. "The best part was brainstorming to bring my vision to life and giving feedback on the samples. Also, my photoshoot with River was so fun and cute! He was a little star."