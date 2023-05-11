Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Reveals She'd 'Support' Son River Going Into Show Business: 'I'm Just Here to Help Facilitate'

Vanessa Morgan revealed whether or not she'd let her son, River, go into the entertainment space one day.

"If he wanted to go into show business, I’d support him, but it’s whatever his heart and his little soul journey wants. I’m just here to help facilitate that and help be a guiding hand/teacher," the 31-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her new Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan collection, releasing on May 12.