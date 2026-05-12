Vanessa Trump Promises to Make Daughter Kai's 19th Birthday 'All About' Her Despite Boyfriend Tiger Woods' DUI Scandal
May 12 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump isn't letting boyfriend Tiger Woods' court hearing distract from her daughter Kai Trump's birthday.
The mother-of-five shared a sweet message dedicated to the college student as she turned 19 on Tuesday, May 12, the same day the golf star's lawyers headed to court in the latest hearing for his ongoing DUI case.
Vanessa Trump Shared Pointed Message on Kai Trump's Birthday
"Happy Birthday to my firstborn, Kai. I am beyond proud of you and all that you have accomplished," Vanessa, 48, said of her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.. "Watching you graduate from high school and begin this new chapter into adulthood is one of the most proudest moments of my life."
She continued, "You have grown into such an amazing woman, smart, strong, kind and determined. From excelling in school to being an incredible role model for your siblings and everyone around you, you continue to inspire me every single day."
In one last final remark, Vanessa emphasized the day would be "all about celebrating" the teen.
Prosecutors Requested Tiger Woods' Prescription Drug History
Amid Kai's birthday celebration, Tiger's lawyers headed to a Florida court in relation to the athlete's looming DUI case, per TC Palm.
During the hearing, Tiger's attorney Douglas Duncan objected to the idea that his prescription drug records could be subpoenaed.
Douglas claimed he discussed the records with prosecutors and wants them limited in terms of who has access to them.
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Tiger Woods Was Arrested on March 27
Both sides agreed to a protective order regarding the use and release of the records in the interest of privacy.
The hearing comes nearly two months after the golf star was arrested on March 27 and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after allegedly flipping his Land Rover while trying to avoid "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer."
The athlete claimed he was distracted by his phone and changing the radio station, not realizing a vehicle had moved into his lane, and said he wasn't able to react in time.
Tiger Woods Pleaded Not Guilty
Following the crash, authorities said they found two hydrocodone pills and a prescription painkiller in his pants pocket.
The sports star has pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested a jury trial.
Vanessa, who has been romantically linked to the golfer since Thanksgiving 2024, has reportedly been supporting him as he sought out treatment following his DUI.
“Tiger needed to do intensive therapy, and his girlfriend Vanessa has been in favor of it,” a source revealed last month as the golfer revealed he was going to rehab. “She still supports this and supports him. She loves him and knows that private treatment was necessary."