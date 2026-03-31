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Tiger Woods Had Pills in His Pocket and Showed 'Severe Signs of Impairment' Before DUI Arrest

Photo of Tiger Woods' mugshot
Source: mega

Tiger Woods was arrested after crashing his car.

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March 31 2026, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

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More details about Tiger Woods' Friday, March 27, DUI arrest are coming to light.

According to the affidavit, the golfer had "two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket" at the time of the car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. The two white pills, used to treat severe pain, were in his left pants pocket.

When authorities responded to the rollover crash scene, they noted the golfer was "lethargic, slow" and showed "severe signs of impairment."

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Tiger Woods' Eyes Were 'Glassy and Bloodshot'

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Photo of Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his car crash and DUI arrest.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of his car crash and DUI arrest.

His eyes were notably "bloodshot and glassy," as seen in his mugshot, with the report describing his pupils as "dilated." The report also revealed the dad-of-two, 50, was sweating profusely.

When asked if he took prescription medications, he replied that he took "a few." Woods was also "limping" during field sobriety tests and explained he's had multiple surgeries on his leg and back. At the time, he refused to submit to a urine test.

The athlete said he hadn't consumed any alcohol that day but took prescription medication that morning.

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What Caused the Car Crash?

Photo of The athlete claimed the crash occurred because he was changing radio stations and looking at his phone.
Source: mega

The athlete claimed the crash occurred because he was changing radio stations and looking at his phone.

When questioned about what led to the crash, the sports icon claimed he was distracted because he was looking at his phone and changing the radio station. He said he wasn't looking in front of him and didn't realize a car had moved into his lane, and he wasn't able to slow down in time.

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Photo of The golfer refused to do a urine test.
Source: mega

The golfer refused to do a urine test.

In the official report, it was stated that Woods' Land Rover was turned on its side, and police also found "a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer."

"The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark colored Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds," an officer involved in the situation shared. "He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two-lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road. As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer."

Photo of Tiger Woods has been at the wheel during multiple car crashes.
Source: mega

Tiger Woods has been at the wheel during multiple car crashes.

The incident was far from the first time Woods has had car trouble, as he had an infamous car crash in 2009 at the time his cheating scandal exploded.

In addition, he was in a crash in 2017 after falling asleep at the wheel, with the report revealing he had Vicodin, Ambien, THC, Xanax and Dilaudid in his system at the time.

Most recently, he severely injured his leg in a single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles in 2021. The leg surgeries he underwent forced him to be sidelined from golf for a period of time.

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