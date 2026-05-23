Tiger Woods 'Focused' on 'Being There for' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump After Devastating Cancer Diagnosis

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Vanessa Trump, the former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has opened up about her b----- cancer diagnosis, and her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, stands firmly by her side during this challenging time. A source tells Page Six that Tiger, 50, provides steadfast support to Vanessa, 48, as she navigates her diagnosis. “Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” the source says. The couple’s bond grows stronger as they face this adversity together.

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Vanessa Trump Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump shared her b----- cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa announced her diagnosis on Wednesday through an emotional Instagram post. “I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she stated. She also revealed that she underwent a medical procedure earlier that week. Despite the difficult road ahead, Vanessa remains positive. “I’m remaining focused and hopeful,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the support of her family and loved ones. She requested privacy as she works on her recovery journey.

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Trump Family Shows Support

Source: MEGA The Trump family publicly supported Vanessa Trump.

The Trump family has rallied around Vanessa, with Ivanka Trump expressing her support. “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” Ivanka commented on Vanessa’s post. This diagnosis comes just days after Vanessa and Woods attended her daughter Kai Trump’s graduation ceremony in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Their relationship has remained strong, especially following Woods' own struggles with a DUI arrest and subsequent rehab earlier this year.

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Tiger Woods’ Personal Struggles

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump faced health struggles together.

In March, Tiger was involved in a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities suspected he could be impaired by medication. No drugs or alcohol were found in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s report.

Couple Remains Strong Through Challenges

Source: @tigerwoods/INSTAGRAM The couple remained united through adversity.