Tiger Woods 'Focused' on 'Being There for' Girlfriend Vanessa Trump After Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
May 23 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Vanessa Trump, the former model and ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has opened up about her b----- cancer diagnosis, and her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, stands firmly by her side during this challenging time.
A source tells Page Six that Tiger, 50, provides steadfast support to Vanessa, 48, as she navigates her diagnosis. “Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” the source says. The couple’s bond grows stronger as they face this adversity together.
Vanessa Trump Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Vanessa announced her diagnosis on Wednesday through an emotional Instagram post.
“I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she stated. She also revealed that she underwent a medical procedure earlier that week.
Despite the difficult road ahead, Vanessa remains positive. “I’m remaining focused and hopeful,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for the support of her family and loved ones. She requested privacy as she works on her recovery journey.
Trump Family Shows Support
The Trump family has rallied around Vanessa, with Ivanka Trump expressing her support. “Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” Ivanka commented on Vanessa’s post.
This diagnosis comes just days after Vanessa and Woods attended her daughter Kai Trump’s graduation ceremony in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Their relationship has remained strong, especially following Woods' own struggles with a DUI arrest and subsequent rehab earlier this year.
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Tiger Woods’ Personal Struggles
In March, Tiger was involved in a rollover crash near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Although he passed a breathalyzer test, authorities suspected he could be impaired by medication. No drugs or alcohol were found in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s report.
Couple Remains Strong Through Challenges
Despite these challenges, Vanessa and Tiger are reportedly “still very much in love.” They were eager to see each other after Tiger completed a six-week inpatient treatment program in Switzerland.
In March 2025, Tiger publicly confirmed their relationship, stating, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” He emphasized their commitment to each other, adding, “We look forward to our journey through life together.”
As Vanessa embarks on her treatment, the couple remains a source of inspiration for many. Their love and support for one another could serve as a beacon of hope for those facing similar battles.
Will Vanessa’s journey lead to a successful recovery? Only time will reveal the outcome.