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Vanilla Ice 'Doesn't Know' If Donald Trump Still Wants Him to Perform at Freedom 250 Festival After Acts Drop Out: 'I Hope So'

Split photo of Vanilla Ice and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

'I’m honored even to be invited to this,' Vanilla Ice admitted.

June 5 2026, Updated 3:26 p.m. ET

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Vanilla Ice admitted to Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he is unsure whether President Donald Trump still wants him to perform at the upcoming U.S. 250th-anniversary festivities.

This uncertainty follows a major shakeup where the original "Freedom 250" concert series on the National Mall was canceled after six of the nine musical acts withdrew from the lineup due to backlash over political ties.

In response to the wave of cancellations, Trump overhauled the event, shifting it from a traditional concert series to a rally centered around country music singer Lee Greenwood, opera singer Christopher Macchio and military ensembles, while hinting he might step in as the main attraction himself.

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'We Don't Want Singers With No Talent'

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Martina McBride ; Bret Michaels; Milli Vanilli
Source: MEGA

Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and the living member of Milli Vanilli all dropped out of Donald Trump's concert.

As major performers like Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, the living member of Milli Vanilli, and The Commodores withdrew, Trump posted on Truth Social, telling organizers to "Cancel it,” labeling the departing musical acts as "overpriced", "Third Rate", and "boring.”

In a final message, he told the remaining artists to "stay home," writing, "We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep ... All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played."

Despite the chaotic scheduling shift and political pressure, the 58-year-old 90s one-hit wonder has remained vocal about his desire to perform, though his status remains up in the air.

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'I'll Be There No Matter What'

Vanilla Ice
Source: MEGA

'This is going to be an epic birthday for our country,' Vanilla Ice insisted.

“Well, it looks like the concert is now kind of morphing into a rally on the 24th of June,” Ingraham noted. “But the rally is going to have some of the greatest music ever played, as well, and I assume you’ll still be part of all that.”

“I hope so,” Vanilla Ice replied. “I don’t even know. I’m here marinating. But I’m honored even to be invited to this. And I’ll be there no matter what. But I’m just saying, this is going to be an epic birthday for our country. I’m honored. And it’s going to be a lot of fun. Put your fanny pack on. Let’s go back to the ‘9-s for a minute and get your dance moves, and let’s get cheesy with it. Neon colors come out, go, ninja, go.”

"I don't know if it's still going, but either way, I'm going, man," he said, noting he is waiting to see if he is still wanted for the revamped rally.

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Image of Vanilla Ice claimed he avoids mixing music with politics.
Source: MEGA

Vanilla Ice claimed he avoids mixing music with politics.

Defending his choice, the "Ice, Ice, Baby" singer stated that he avoids mixing music with politics, has never voted, and jokingly told media outlets that he would gladly "play for Putin" or "play in Iran" because music should be universal.

He emphasized that he views the Great American State Fair event on the National Mall strictly as an "epic birthday celebration" for the United States rather than a political endorsement.

Critics and commentators have slammed the Freedom 250 concert as a "disastrous and dwindling" event following mass artist boycotts, while late-night hosts and media figures mocked the lineup as a "failed concert humiliation."

Lionel Richie
Source: MEGA

The Commodores, which tours without its frontman Lionel Richie, also dropped out of the concert.

Poison frontman and Celebrity Apprentice champ Michaels said the event "evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of."

McBride wrote on Instagram that she initially signed on because she was told it would be nonpartisan, which "turned out to be misleading."

The Commodores, which tours without its frontman Lionel Richie, said in a statement that they "choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party" and support the "betterment of all Americans."

Freedom 250 Spokeswoman Rachel Reisner responded to the exodus by stating, "There is far too much to celebrate about this great nation to let noise and division distract from the incredible moment ahead."

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