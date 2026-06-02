Jon Stewart Erupts Over 'Wild' Jeffrey Epstein Theory About Donald Trump's Concert Fail

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The Daily Show host Jon Stewart had a field day blasting President Donald Trump’s Freedom 250 “concert fail,” not so much because the majority of the D-list singers and bands bailed, but for one very ironic reason. The “weirdest” reason, Stewart said — the name of the event’s talent booking agent is Jeff Epstein. During a monologue on The Daily Show, Stewart mocked Trump’s ignominious "Freedom 250" concert series — a planned 15-day celebration for the United States’ 250th anniversary — which has seen more than half of its scheduled musical acts drop out of the lineup. Stewart erupted over the shared name with the infamous, deceased child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, who historically had well-documented social ties to Trump. The concert’s Epstein is co-owner and president of Universal Attractions Agency, a group he claims on his website has been “a driving force in the music industry for nearly three decades.”

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Source: @TheDailyShow/youtube Jon Stewart lost it over the odd connection between Donald Trump’s failing festival and Jeffrey Epstein.

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“What the f---?!” the incredulous host exploded. “The weirdest thing about how this concert is coming together.” "Jeff Epstein of Universal Attractions is in charge of — forgive me — recruiting talent for a Donald Trump party? That’s what you’re telling me?" he asked, adding that the person planning the concert approached the president, saying, "I know just the guy." The majority of the high-profile artists initially tied to the event — including Martina McBride, Celebrity Apprentice champ and Poison frontman Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Young MC — have backed out of performing.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s past friendship with late child predator Jeffrey Epstein continues to haunt him.

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The artists uniformly stated that the organizers misled them into believing the festival was a unified, nonpartisan celebration of America's 250th birthday. They pulled out upon discovering the event is being run by Freedom 250, a public-private partnership launched by the Trump administration and separate from the official, congressionally established U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. Musicians still attached to the event include Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, and Freedom Williams, touring as C+C Music Factory. Williams was never an official member or owner of C+C Music Factory, though he was the heavily featured lead rapper on their biggest hits. He has since toured using the moniker, much to the frustration of co-founder Robert Clivillés, who has publicly stated that Williams misrepresents the brand and was merely a guest performer.

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Source: @robertclivilles/instagram Robert Clivillés has publicly slammed Freedom Williams for misrepresenting the brand, noting he was merely a guest performer.

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Stewart also poked fun at a viral social media video posted by Williams, who filmed himself defending his choice to perform while sitting on a toilet. The UAA represents Vanilla Ice and Morris Day, who backed out of the event. “How bad do you feel for that guy?” Stewart said about Jeff. “After years of being Epstein — not that Epstein — he finally gets all of his acts booked."

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Source: @TheDailyShow/youtube Jon Stewart joked about Jeffrey Epstein ‘once again being left hanging.’