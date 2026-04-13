Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White, 69, Turns Heads After Partying at Coachella With Her Kids: Photos

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Vanna White is soaking up some fun in the desert with her kids! On Saturday, April 11, the longtime Wheel of Fortune cohost gave followers a peek at her weekend plans, sharing snaps from her trip to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. The TV icon was joined by her son, Nicholas “Nikko” Santo Pietro, as the pair made their way into the event.

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Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram Vanna White went to Coachella with her kids.

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Keeping things casual and cool, White wore a white polo shirt with light blue jeans, while Santo Pietro opted for a navy tank top with matching pants and a gray backpack. “Headed in for day two! If you see me inside, say hi! I might have a little gift for you,” she wrote on the pic, featuring her and her son walking on a highway.

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In another sweet moment, White posed alongside her daughter, Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro. The two were all smiles while holding colorful, Wheel of Fortune-themed rainbow fans — which she hinted she’d be handing out to lucky fans. “@gigisantopietro is here,” Vanna wrote on the pic.

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Source: @officialvannawhite/Instagram The TV hostess brought 'Wheel of Fortune'-themed fans during the event.

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The mother-daughter duo looked effortlessly glam, with Gigi’s dark curls standing out next to Vanna’s signature blonde waves. At one point, Vanna was spotted enjoying a performance by Addison Rae, cheering along with the crowd as the influencer lit up the stage with a high-energy set.

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Vanna shares her two children with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro, with whom she was married from 1990 to 2002. While she’s spent decades as a beloved TV staple, Vanna, who recently tied the knot with her longtime sweetheart John Donaldson in January, has always made it clear that motherhood comes first.

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Source: MEGA The TV star said being a mom is her favorite job.

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“Your whole life changes after you have children,” she said in 2007. “You never sleep soundly. You always have one eye open. You’re constantly worrying about their safety. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Giovanna and Nicholas have brought so much love and joy into my life — more than I could have ever imagined.”

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Her journey to motherhood, however, wasn’t without heartbreak. Shortly after marrying George, the TV star publicly announced she was expecting — only to later suffer a miscarriage. "I so wanted to be pregnant and have a baby, so then when I finally got pregnant, I wanted to tell the world immediately,” she told People in 2019.

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Source: MEGA Vanna White shares her two children with her ex-husband George Santo Pietro.