or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > venus williams
OK LogoNEWS

Venus and Serena Williams Reveal Whether They 'Actually Like Each Other': 'There's a Lot to Unpack'

Photo of Serena and Venus Williams.
Source: MEGA

Serena and Venus Williams hold 14 Grand Slam tennis doubles titles together, as well as three Olympic gold medals.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Venus and Serena Williams were born sisters, but they later became competitors of the same craft.

While teaming up to win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals throughout their legendary tennis careers, they also faced off against one another 31 times, with Serena leading their head-to-head statistics with 19 wins compared to Venus' 12.

Being both rivals and partners in the same sport certainly impacted the state of their bond as siblings, though after Serena retired in 2022, the pair seem closer than ever — and are teaming up once again with the launch of their new podcast, "Stockton Street."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Venus and Serena Williams' 'Stockton Street' podcast premiered on Wednesday, September 17, via X.
Source: @serenawilliams/X

Venus and Serena Williams' 'Stockton Street' podcast premiered on Wednesday, September 17, via X.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of their podcast premiering via X on Wednesday, September 17, the Williams sisters shed light on what is in store for their latest venture, which is set to dive deeper into exploring the duo's dynamic relationship.

"As close as we are, we had to keep so many things distant because of our jobs," Serena explained during the interview. "As much as she’s my sister, she’s also my opponent, and you can’t be as open as you want to be. So this a real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do, and also just a discovery thing as well."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @serenawilliams/X
Article continues below advertisement

Venus Williams Admits There's 'So Much' She's 'Never' Shared About Relationship With Sister Serena

Image of Venus Williams said she and Serena discuss their relationship as sisters in the podcast's first episode.
Source: @serenawilliams/X

Venus and Serena Williams discuss their relationship as sisters in the podcast's first episode.

Venus chimed in, admitting: "I think a lot of people have wondered, and I talk about this in the first episode, 'Do we really actually like each other, because we have to play each other? Do you hate each other? Do you talk to each other?'"

"There’s so much in our relationship that we get to share that we never have before. There’s a lot to unpack," Venus confessed.

MORE ON:
venus williams

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Serena Williams won 19 of 31 matchups against her sister, Venus, in tennis singles.
Source: @serenawilliams/X

Serena Williams won 19 of 31 matchups against her sister, Venus, in tennis singles.

Serena and Venus' first podcast episode was filmed prior to the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium — a venue where the Williams sisters have played some of the most intense matches of their careers.

The stadium in Queens, N.Y., is also where Serena played her final game in 2022 before retiring as arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time with 23 major title wins.

"I've had a lot of wonderful memories there. I also had a lot of bad memories there, to be honest," Serena expressed. "I'm also a person that does not think a lot about the past. But it’s nice to take a second and a moment to maybe think about that."

Image of Venus and Serena Williams' podcast is named after the street where they grew up in Compton, Calif.
Source: MEGA

Venus and Serena Williams' podcast is named after the street where they grew up in Compton, Calif.

Elsewhere in the interview, Venus also reflected on how the sisters' upbringing on Stockton Street in Compton, Calif. — which the podcast is named after — shaped the people they are today.

"We don’t necessarily coddle each other. We weren’t coddled in life. And we want to give that sort of tough love, not only to each other, but that we had to give to ourselves. Life is very real. So the message has to be real. What we want to share is all the things we’ve done and gone through that everyone goes through, whether it’s winning or losing on and off the court," she shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.