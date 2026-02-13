or
'Humble' and 'Nice' Venus Williams Bought 6 Different Wedding Rehearsal Dresses Before Making a Decision, Reveals Designer Pnina Tornai: 'It Was Quite Short Notice'

Photo of Venus Williams
Source: MEGA

Venus Williams bought six different wedding rehearsal dresses before making a decision, per designer Pnina Tornai.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Venus Williams almost didn’t have a wedding rehearsal dress.

The tennis player, 45, was in a “big rush,” to lock in the wardrobe for her special day, giving designer Pnina Tornai just under a month to create her gown.

Williams was indecisive and requested six outfits to consider. Although she paid for each design, Tornai worries that some of the looks will never get worn.

Image of Venus Williams explored several wedding rehearsal dress options.
Source: Alexander Lipkin

Venus Williams explored several wedding rehearsal dress options.

“I feel bad for the other dresses. I hope she wears them, because my dresses are expensive, and it’s kind of a waste to have these beautiful dresses and not wear them at all,” the designer expressed.

Tornai added, “It was quite a short notice. We rushed everything. Every dress is custom-made, and usually, for any bride that comes and purchases one of my dresses, seven months is the minimum. I have a lot of brides on my schedule, but she really wanted that dress. It was the last dress. So we did it in less than a month, and I had my seamstress work on it specially for her.”

Williams donned a classic halter gown with embroidery along the bodice and sides.

Venus Williams Got 'Special Treatment' Choosing Her Wedding Rehearsal Dress in 'Private'

Image of Pnina Tornai designed Venus Williams' wedding rehearsal dress.
Source: Dudi Hasson

Pnina Tornai designed Venus Williams' wedding rehearsal dress.

Tornai went out of her way to provide the star with optimal service when she requested an appointment at Kleinfeld’s in New York City.

“I came on a day when the store was closed because we wanted to give her a private appointment and special treatment,” the designer recalled. “I took her measurements, and she was very nice, humble and easy to work with, which made it a great experience for both of us.”

The garment was pulled from one of Tornai’s older collections from seven years ago called Fragile. She does not carry the design any more and had to make a special exception for Williams.

Inside Venus Williams' Wedding

Image of Venus Williams married Andrea Preti in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Venus Williams married Andrea Preti in December 2025.

The 45-year-old wed Andrea Preti in Palm Beach, Fla., on December 20, 2025. At the ceremony, the couple notably exchanged vows in two different languages to honor the actor’s Italian background.

"We got up there and had the best time," Williams told Vogue. "I finished [my vows] in English, and Andrea told me that I had to do them in Italian."

Preti claimed she "speaks Italian very, very well. She’s just shy about it."

Image of Venus Williams met Andrea Preti in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Venus Williams met Andrea Preti in 2024.

The duo got rowdy at their after-party, which didn’t wrap up until two in the morning. As soon as the festivities concluded, Preti “went to sleep.”

"He had to get some rest with our dog. But I jumped on. They were popping Sexyy Red and French Montana, and we were dancing on the bus," Williams dished.

She added, "We all love each other so much. It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day."

Williams and Preti met in 2024 at Milan Fashion Week and have been inseparable ever since.

